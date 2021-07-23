Terror and abuse: Pfizer is using the corrupt AAP to push mask mandates on children until they’re all vaccinated or dead

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recently announced that kids over two years of age should be “masked up” for the upcoming school year. Under the new “guidance” children (including babies in nurseries) will be forced to wear masks until all children can collectively prove they are FULLY VACCINATED with experimental spike proteins. Many parents saw this coercion coming, which is why they appealed to local school officials over the past year to drop the mask mandate in their county.

Now it turns out, the AAP receives the bulk of its funding from Pfizer, a prominent covid-19 vaccine manufacturer. With financial control over the AAP, Pfizer is using medical organizations to gain parental trust, control families and force its products on children.

Pfizer is using the authority of regulatory agencies and medical organizations to enforce mass obedience to their VAX-all agenda. The AAP, bribed and brainwashed into compliance, is taking drug company money and doing as they are told – formalizing the abuse of children and bastardizing medical ethics, parental rights and informed consent.

AAP uses Pfizer funds to threaten parental rights and coerce compliance with Pfizer’s products

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.After evading child abuse charges during the 2020-2021 school year, the CDC, AAP, teachers’ unions and compliant school boards are now threatening to use abusive mask policies to coerce parents into giving up their rights indefinitely, while allowing the state to inoculate their children under duress. Parental rights are on the chopping block, as pharmaceutical companies abuse children and coerce mass compliance to their VAX-all agenda.

After a hard-fought year, some communities of parents went to school board meetings to articulate liberty, end mask mandates and restore parental rights. School boards across the nation must now commit to a mask-optional policy, lest they be complicit in working with the vaccine industry to abuse children and shutter parental rights. Parents are the last line of defense against these wicked schemes. Parents who spoke out against mask mandates last year are the real heroes going into the 2021-2022 school year. Without a mask mandate, the AAP and the vaccine industry lose power over the parents and their children.

AAP wants to keep a hand of force over kids’ faces to maximize vaccine uptake in children

The AAP claims that universal masking of school children will eliminate “the added burden of needing to monitor everyone’s vaccination status.” However, a mask-optional policy would also eliminate the “added burden” of needing to monitor everyone’s vaccination status. It’s obvious the AAP is deceiving the public, encouraging local school authorities to monitor kids’ vaccination status, using the mask as a visual indicator of obedience.

Pfizer is using the AAP as a pawn to teach mass subservience to their VAX-all agenda, while using collectivist, communist tactics to enforce mass obedience. They are abusing kids with oxygen restrictions, coercing them to prove their vaccination status if they want to breathe freely and get the hand of force off their face. The AAP is gaslighting the public, pretending to treat all kids the same, as they use sinister, authoritarian force to abuse parents and children into compliance.

If the science even mattered at all, the universal masking policy need not apply to people who have been naturally exposed over the past two years, because they already have immunity. Why is natural immunity disregarded, especially when it is demonstrably 40 times more effective than vaccinations at preventing future hospitalization to SARS-CoV-2 and its variants? Of course, disregarding natural immunity is all part of the propaganda to control as many as possible with vaccines. Moreover, the universal masking policy is an affront to the vaccine science, itself. If vaccines work, why are the vaccinated required to block their airways and live perpetually afraid of a sickness they should already have immunity to? Of course, it’s all a ploy to control as many people as possible.

Leave the kids alone!

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

Zerohedge.com

Services.aap.org

PNJ.com

NBCDFW.com

IsraelNationalNews.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.