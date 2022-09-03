THE NEXT VAX: Big Pharma pushing to release ANOTHER mRNA “vaccine,” this one for RSV (respiratory syncytial virus)

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedAfter seeing the success, aka dollar signs, of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” rollout, the pharmaceutical industry – and specifically Moderna – is now setting its sights on a new mRNA (messenger RNA) injection for respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV.

Javara, a clinical trial company, is reportedly teaming up with Privia Health Group on behalf of Moderna to recruit clinical trial participants for the new mRNA jab. Participants from Georgia, Maryland and Texas will be asked to roll up their sleeves for the shot, which, like the mRNA shots for covid, is experimental. (Related: Big Pharma is also pushing an all-new mRNA nasal spray for the Chinese Virus.)

Javara claims that more than 177,000 people 65 years of age and older are hospitalized for RSV every year in the United States. Some 14,000 of them end up dying, while treatment for the others costs about $3 billion annually.

“Second only to the flu when it comes to causing significant respiratory illness in adults, RSV represents an often unrecognized yet very real and imminent threat to our older population,” says Michael Clay, Javara’s Chief Operation Officer. “Being able to vaccinate against this virus would save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and conserve healthcare resources.”

“By taking this opportunity to test a promising preventive RSV vaccine, older adults increase the possibility that they will be protected from the discomforts and dangers of this virus. At the same time, by helping to move this research forward, these trial participants will be doing their part to prevent suffering and save lives around the world.”

Beware the wave of new mRNA drug products that will soon hit the market

According to the death care industry, there is no approved treatment or vaccine for RSV at the current time. There are plenty of unapproved treatments, however – these include not getting vaccinated in the first place since vaccines have been shown to damage the immune system.

Moderna says its new RSV jab candidate contains the exact same mRNA technology as the company’s Fauci Flu shots, which are linked to myocarditis and a host of other deadly conditions.

“Because it does not use a weakened or inactive form of RSV, mRNA-1345 cannot cause RSV infection,” a news release from the company states.

As always, the clinical trials that have been conducted so far on the new RSV injection “showed promising results,” according to Moderna – because when has a drug company ever said its products are not “safe and effective?”

The second round of trials, which are being put together right now, will look more closely at how the mRNA injections for RSV affect elderly people.

Moderna also announced plans to unveil a multi-valent combination influenza, covid and RSV injection with mRNA technology that it claims could change the “immunizations landscape.”

According to Francesca Ceddia, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, the combination drug is still in the early stages of development. By the end of this year, the company plans to launch the first phase of clinical trials.

“We have observed in preclinical results a very strong immune response against all the antigens,” Ceddia claimed in an interview. “That’s another important feature of mRNA vaccines, particularly our mRNA platform, which allows for including more and more antigens in combination.”

In the future, Ceddia added, a person will be able to go to the pharmacy and receive one shot containing all of Moderna’s mRNA drugs. This will be especially appealing for children, she says, as parents will no longer have to return for multiple different shots as part of a schedule.

To keep up with Big Pharma’s latest toxic endeavors, visit BadMedicine.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Times-Herald.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

PharmacyTimes.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.