After getting caught FAKING vaccine efficacy data, AstraZeneca “revises” its numbers… but it’s all still a cruel farce

Following an upswell of criticism, drug giant AstraZeneca has “revised” the efficacy data for its experimental Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) gene therapy injection, which has been exposed for triggering deadly blood clots and death in many recipients.
After lying about the jab to make the injection appear safe and effective, which it certainly is not, AstraZeneca incurred flak all week long, prompting the company to try to save face through more manipulation.
Now, the company claims that its Chinese virus injection is 76 percent “effective” at guarding against “symptoms” of the Wuhan flu. Earlier in the week, AstraZeneca claimed that the efficacy rate was 79 percent.
According to the company, which worked in partnership with the University of Oxford to produce and release the jab, there is no need to worry about adverse effects from the injection because it is supposedly being “well tolerated” by recipients.
Hilariously, AstraZeneca is doubling down on the false claim that its shot is 100 percent effective against “severe disease and hospitalization,” to quote CNBC. That is right: AstraZeneca wants you to believe that getting injected will totally protect you against ever getting really sick from Chinese germs, even though many already have gotten sick or died as a consequence of getting needled.
It is so obvious that AstraZeneca is cherry-picking data and engaging an anti-scientific deception that even public health officials across the United States are speaking out against the company.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced that AstraZeneca provided an “incomplete view of the efficacy data” of its injection, though NIAID head Anthony Fauci still insists that it is 100 percent safe and effective.
How many people have died because of Fauci’s lies?
According to AstraZeneca, the false figures it released were based on a “pre-specified interim analysis,” which is just a fancy way of saying that the company selected the best looking “moment” in the trial to present as “evidence” that the injection works as claimed.
Nobody with a brain is buying anything that AstraZeneca is selling, of course, but the reality is that there are not very many working brains left in America today.
“This is really what you call an unforced error because the fact is this is very likely a very good vaccine,” proclaimed Fauci in AstraZeneca’s defense during a “Good Morning America” segment with Robin Roberts.
“This kind of thing does … really cast some doubt about the vaccines and maybe contribute to the hesitancy. It was not necessary.”
In other words, Fauci believes that Americans should ignore the data and reject the science, and instead trust him and AstraZeneca to poison them with deadly chemicals that will forever destroy their genetic blueprints – and many Americans are listening to him.
Fauci already has lots of blood on his hands and apparently wants a whole lot more. Since this deceiver clearly has no conscience and is unable to ever tell the truth, it only makes sense that he would contort AstraZeneca’s lies into a simple “misunderstanding.”
Not only are Americans being deceived but so are all other nations that agree to participate in this plandemic sham, which includes nearly all nations save for Iran and perhaps a few others – and just look at how our country talks about and treats Iran?
Iranian officials have rightly concluded that Big Pharma’s alleged “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are a genocidal joke. The Middle Eastern country thus refuses to allow its citizens to be experimented on with these deadly gene-modifying chemical cocktails.
To keep up with the latest news stories about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) deception, be sure to check out Pandemic.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
CNBC.com
DrEddyMD.com
MNNonline.org
