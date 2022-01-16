Study: Cannabis compounds block covid from entering cells

Researchers from Oregon State University‘s Global Hemp Innovation Center have discovered that Cannabis sativais loaded with healing compounds that ward off the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).
Two key compounds in particular, cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA), were found to block covid spike proteins from entering cells and causing infection. (Related: THC is also beneficial for health.)
Study lead Richard van Breemen, who also works at the Linus Pauling Institute, determined that these and other cannabis compounds “show the ability to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.” His paper was published in the Journal of Nature Products.
What CBGA and CBDA do is bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, meaning they function almost like a natural “vaccine” without causing any harmful side effects. The same cannot be said for the injections that millions of people are getting in order to keep their jobs and go to the movies.
“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts,” van Breeman said.
“They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and have a good safety profile in humans. And our research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2, including variant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, and variant B.1.351, first detected in South Africa.”
Would cannabis also benefit hepatitis and HIV patients?
According to van Breeman, SARS-CoV-2 features RNA strands that encode for its four main structural proteins: spike, envelope, membrane, and nucleocapsid. These RNA strands also encode 16 nonstructural proteins and several “accessory” proteins.
“Any part of the infection and replication cycle is a potential target for antiviral intervention, and the connection of the spike protein’s receptor binding domain to the human cell surface receptor ACE2 is a critical step in that cycle,” he added.
“That means cell entry inhibitors, like the acids from hemp, could be used to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and also to shorten infections by preventing virus particles from infecting human cells. They bind to the spike proteins so those proteins can’t bind to the ACE2 enzyme, which is abundant on the outer membrane of endothelial cells in the lungs and other organs.”
This same blocking mechanism also shows promise in treating other viruses as well, including hepatitis and HIV. Chances are there are a lot of things that cannabis can treat, which is why the powers that be have kept it “prohibited” for more than a century.
Van Breeman made sure to remind the world that cannabis compounds taken orally “have a long history of safe use in humans.”
“They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2,” he says.
“CBDA and CBGA are produced by the hemp plant as precursors to CBD and CBG, which are familiar to many consumers. However, they are different from the acids and are not contained in hemp products.”
Using affinity selection mass spectrometry, or AS-MS, van Breeman evaluated a variety of possible ligands, or things that have the potential to bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This process led him straight to CBDA and CBGA.
“We identified several cannabinoid ligands and ranked them by affinity to the spike protein,” he explained. “The two cannabinoids with the highest affinities for the spike protein were CBDA and CBGA, and they were confirmed to block infection.”
It turns out that both CBDA and CBGA are also powerfully effective against all of the covid “variants.” The same cannot be said for the jabs, which are actually spreading more variants.
“Our data show CBDA and CBGA are effective against the two variants we looked at, and we hope that trend will extend to other existing and future variants,” van Breeman concluded.
More related news can be found at CannabisCures.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
KomoNews.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd