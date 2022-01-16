“Booster” passports now mandated across Quebec for citizens to participate in society

Quebec will update its vaccine passport system to work only for individuals who have had their Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) booster shots, in accordance with the state's current mandates. Those who have not gotten their boosters will be blocked from participating in some parts of society.

The third dose will be made a requirement soon, according to Health Minister Christina Dube.

While she did not provide an exact date for the change, she did say that it would only be made once Quebec citizens have been given the chance to get their third dose. The booster shot has so far been available to individuals aged 50 and above and will be available for 18- to 49-year-olds beginning January 17.

Dube also announced that individuals will be required to show proof that they are adequately vaccinated in order to enter liquor stores and government-run stores selling recreational cannabis beginning January 18, as a measure for the province, which is now ramping up its efforts to slow down the rapid increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations. (Related: Ever since introducing vaccine passports, covid cases in Germany have gone parabolic.)

She claimed that the measures were necessary to protect unvaccinated individuals, who represent at least half of those in hospitals suffering from the virus. She added that those who are unhappy with the situation are free to get vaccinated since it’s free. She further added that the government is considering extending the use of vaccine passports to “non-essential” businesses such as personal care services.

“By limiting the places they [the unvaccinated] can go, we’re limiting their contacts,” she added. “If you don’t want to get vaccinated, stay home.”

Almost 20,000 health care workers absent

The province reported 1,953 COVID-19 cases on January 6, but that number could continue to rise, according to its healthcare research institute. The latest projections indicate that over 3,400 Quebecers could be in the hospital with COVID-19 in two weeks.

The institute clarified that the projections did not take into account the province’s health measures, such as overnight curfews, closing of restaurant dining rooms and delaying face-to-face schooling for elementary and high school students.

As hospitalizations continue, so did the number of healthcare workers who skipped work due to the virus. Most recently, the minister said that the total has ballooned to nearly 20,000.

Dominique Anglade, the leader of the province’s Liberal Party, said the government has lost control of the situation as they did not do enough to anticipate and slow down the fifth wave. (Related: People around the world rally against lockdowns, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.)

She also highlighted the absence of Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who did not participate in the January 6 news conference and has not had a public appearance during the week. Anglade called Legault’s absence “unacceptable.”

The Liberal Party leader also noted the fact that the province has modified its vaccination requirements, reduced the availability of PCR tests and changed isolation rules for the general population and staff and children at daycares, which is adding a lot of anxiety to the population.

Quebec has over 12,000 deaths related to COVID-19, the most in Canada.

Watch the video below for more information on how Quebec is handling the pandemic.

https://www.brighteon.com/bf0d3fbc-8f31-48b1-9fe6-703a98d15a67

This video is from “The Prisoner” channel on Brighteon.com.

Get more COVID-19 updates at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

ReclaimTheNet.org

CBC.ca

Brighteon.com


