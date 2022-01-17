Warning labels on CIGARETTES now changed to cover for Covid vaccine-induced deaths claiming “small amounts” of SMOKE trigger “sudden blood clots, heart attacks and strokes”

Cigarette smoke and even second-hand smoke somehow, all of a sudden, can trigger blood clots, heart attacks and strokes, according to cigarette manufacturers and distributors. This comes as a huge coincidence in its timing as millions of people around the world who have been injected with Fauci Flu shots are now suffering or have died from those exact "side effects." What you are about to see is Big Tobacco covering for Big Pharma as cigarette warning labels now pretend that cigarettes will kill or maim you the same exact way that the Covid jabs do. One hand washes the other.

How convenient. In just one year, cigarette smoke, even second-hand smoke, since it has been proven by science to be just as deadly as what the smoker breathes in, is now causing instant blood clots that kill you. Surely the masses will think this is “science” and the CDC just trying to help.

Deadly Covid clot shots and the ultimate scapegoat – Cigarettes

Everyone knows cigarettes are bad for your health, especially your lungs. Covid happens to be a virus that attacks human lung tissue. So it should be easy for pharma to blame cancer sticks for just about anything that goes wrong with anyone, since second-hand smoke is just as bad.

Did you walk near a smoker today? Even just a tiny little bit of smoke, according to Big Tobacco, can give you blood clots instantly that kill you dead, on the spot. Those chemicals in cigarettes are so volatile, they can kill you faster than the side effects from a toxic gene therapy injection that tells your cells to create poisonous “proteins” that stick together inside your blood.

Cigarette warning label in December, 2021

They are changing cigarette warning labels to cover Covid-vaccine-induced deaths!

Cigarette pack warning label January, 2022

Cigarettes contain pesticides, ammonia and bleach, but don’t cause INSTANT blood clots like Covid vaccines

Have you noticed all the athletes clutching their chests on the fields and courts and dropping to their knees from myocarditis attacks? That’s not from some cigarette smoke in the stands that caught a breeze and made it over to their mouths. These are “vaccinated” college and professional athletes who were healthy as a horse before the Covid jab or jabs.

Women who are pregnant and get the Covid jabs increase the likelihood of having an instantaneous abortion greatly during the first and second trimester, and that horrendous “side effect” is not caused by “tiny amounts” of cigarette smoke the nurses are smoking on their break outside of the hospital.

Maybe Big Tobacco forgot to add “spontaneous abortion” to the warning labels on those cigarettes, in addition to instant blood clots and heart attacks. If this were all true, then anyone who smokes AND gets Covid vaccines has little chance of survival past that first puff of smoke after the blood-clotting, gene therapy jabs take effect. The cigarette pack should also state that anyone who smokes cigarettes and then gets a Covid booster risks instant lung cancer tumors and much more severe case of Covid. This would be appropriate since Big Tobacco is currently doing all the bidding for Big Pharma’s clot shots.

What else will serve as a scapegoat for the nano-parasitic scamdemic? Stay tuned, and be sure to bookmark Vaccines news for updates on experimental vaccines and boosters that can cause blood clots, ADE and other horrific side effects.

