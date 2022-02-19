Yes, you can detox from covid “vaccine” spike proteins: here’s how

The World Council for Health (WCH) has released a spike protein detoxification guide to help those who have been "vaccinated" for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) find relief from the chemical violence that was inflicted upon them.

The worldwide coalition of health-focused organizations and civil society groups recommends the following substances for inhibiting covid injection spike proteins throughout the body:

Prunella vulgaris
Emodin
Dandelion leaf extract
Pine needles
Neem
Ivermectin

Ivermectin in particular docks to the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-bending domain attached to ACE2, which may block spike proteins from attaching to the human cell membrane.

The following substances are recommended for neutralizing covid injection spike proteins, rendering them unable to cause further damage to cells:

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)
Fennel tea
Pine needle tea
Comfrey leaf
Glutathione
Star anise tea
St. John’s wort
Vitamin C

The plant compounds from the above list contain shikimic acid, which may help to counteract the formation of blood clots while reducing some of the toxic effects of spike proteins.

Spike proteins attach to ACE2 receptors in the cells, impairing their normal function. This blockage can alter tissue functioning and trigger autoimmune disease, as well as cause abnormal bleeding or clotting, including jab-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine (with zinc), quercetin (with zinc), and fisetin (a flavonoid) all help to protect ACE2 receptors from being flooded with damaging spike proteins.

Covid injections also trigger a spike in interleukin 6 (IL-6), a proinflammatory cytokine. The following substances may help to detox and remedy this situation:

Boswellia serrata (frankincense)
Black cumin (Nigella sativa)
Krill oil and other fatty acids
Fisetin
Quercetin
Luteolin
Zinc
Jasmine tea
Bay leaves
Nutmeg
Dandelion leaf extract
Curcumin
Cinnamon
Apigenin
Resveratrol
Vitamin D3 (with vitamin K)
Magnesium
Spices
Black pepper
Sage

In order to gain entry into your cells, SARS-CoV-2 must first bind to either an ACE2 or CD147 receptor on the cell. The spike protein subunit must then be proteolytically cleaved, or cut – without this cleavage, the virus would simply attach to the receptor and stop there.

It turns out that SARS-CoV-2 has a novel furin cleavage site that is not present in natural coronaviruses, which is why many believe it was created in a laboratory. Some powerful natural furin inhibitors include:

Rutin
Limonene
Baicalein
Hesperidin

Serine protease is another enzyme that is “responsible for the proteolytic cleavage of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, enabling host cell fusion of the virus.” Inhibiting serine protease could help to prevent spike protein activation and viral entry into cells, which can be done with the following foods and substances:

Green tea
Blue green algae
N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)
Potato tubers
Soybeans (organic, of course!)
Boswellia

Eating healthy and restricting when you eat helps the immune system to naturally detoxify spike proteins

As you probably noticed, many of the above remedies are foods. All you have to do is eatthem and your body takes care of the rest. (Related: Broccoli and especially broccoli sprouts have been shown to repair spike protein damage throughout the body.)

With that said, cutting out processed and other pro-inflammatory foods is a great place to start in ridding your body of spike proteins and other jab toxins. This includes cutting out vegetable (seed) oils, many of which are highly refined and highly inflammatory.

Restricting when you eat to a six- to eight-hour window, also known as time-restricted eating, is also helpful because it has been shown to improve mitochondrial health and metabolic flexibility.

Time-restricted eating also increases autophagy, an important process by which your body vacuums up and cleans out damaged cells. WCH explains it like this:

“This method … is used to induce autophagy, which is essentially a recycling process that takes place in human cells, where cells degrade and recycle components. Autophagy is used by the body to eliminate damaged cell proteins and can destroy harmful viruses and bacteria post-infection.”

Using a sauna, preferably with infrared capability, is another powerful way to rid your body of toxins while increasing longevity. The heat stress from a sauna increases plasma volume and blood flow to the heart and muscles, which in turn increases athletic endurance.

Sauna-induced heat shock also increases muscle mass by enhancing protein uptake and the production of human growth hormone (HGH).

If you need a simpler place to start on the diet front, WCH recommends adding the following 10 essential compounds to your health strategy:

Vitamin D
NAC
Nigella seed
Zinc
Curcumin
Vitamin C
Ivermectin
Quercetin
Magnesium
Milk thistle extract

It is also highly recommended that you check out the full WCH spike protein detox guide for specific dosage information. This is especially important for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, as both of these are pharmaceutical drugs.

Be sure to read the dosage information for the natural remedies as well since it is based on optimal therapeutic potential.

More related news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

WorldCouncilForHealth.org

Published by dreddymd

