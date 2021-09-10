FACT: Covid vaccine spike proteins are causing heart attacks

A team of scientists and physicians from the University of Bristol put out a study preprint back in July that received almost no attention, the reason being that it calls into question the safety and effectiveness of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

The paper explains that spike proteins found inside the vials – or that are produced inside the body by the jab if it is an mRNA type – are causing changes to the cells in the small blood vessels of the heart. This phenomenon, they found, is linked to heart attacks and other cardiovascular damage.

The research team presented these findings to the European Society of Cardiology Congress, presenting 26 pages of data along with 56 footnotes as evidence. And still, nothing has been done to address the problem.

“I am no expert on the structure and function of heart cells, but as far as I can tell it appears meticulously documented,” writes Alex Berenson on his Substack.

“And it paints a troubling picture: specialized blood vessel cells called pericytes have receptors called CD147s. The novel coronavirus itself (Sars-Cov-2) cannot attack these CD147s and damage the pericyte cells, potentially leading to clotting and heart attacks.”

In other words, the only part of the plandemic equation that could be causing blood clots and heart attacks is vaccine spike proteins. And this is precisely why the study in question has yet to gain any type of traction.

Covid vaccines are killing people and nobody in any position of power seems to care

Not only do vaccine-induced spike proteins cause the person who was injected with them to suffer, but they have also been found to harm others through “shedding.”

“Importantly, we show that the recombinant S protein alone elicits cellular signaling through the CD147 receptor in cardiac [cells], thereby inducing cell dysfunction and microvascular disruption in vitro,” the paper further reveals.

Of the 13 “vaccinated” people who were evaluated as part of the research, 11 of them were found to have measurable levels of vaccine-induced spike protein in their blood following injection.

“Taken together, the papers provide at least a potential avenue through which the vaccines may cause myocarditis and other heart damage – spike proteins may be leaking into the blood after vaccinations and then damaging these crucial cells,” Berenson notes.

“How frequently this off-target effect may be happening is unknown, but the real-world evidence shows the myocarditis link is real, as even the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] now admits.”

If we lived in an honest world, regulators and public health officials would be all over this research trying to determine what impact these injections are having on members of the public.

There would be an immediate investigation, and if it was ultimately determined that potentially millions of people are developing heart problems from these injections, the program would cease. We all know that will never happen, though.

“Unfortunately, the fanaticism around vaccines has made honest discussion of the myocarditis link and other potential cardiac problems nearly impossible – and research into them even harder,” Berenson laments.

“And so we continue to grope for answers to questions we are barely allowed to ask.”

One of Berenson’s commenters pointed out that based on the official literature for these so-called “vaccines,” they are not even supposed to be producing any significant amount of “free floating” spike proteins in the bloodstream. And yet they are, this latest research found.

“Covid is a trojan horse for destroying the world’s economy; an orchestrated financial meltdown *is* the plan,” wrote another about the real agenda at play with all of this.

The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

