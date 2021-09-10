 
Published science paper reveals exactly how ivermectin blocks viral replication of SARS-CoV-2

The mainstream media and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) want you to believe that ivermectin is nothing more than “horse paste” that has no legitimate use in humans. The truth, however, is that ivermectin shows incredible promise in fighting viruses.

A paper published earlier this year in the journal Future Virology explains that ivermectin contains binding efficacy against key proteins in SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis. So much more than just an “animal drug,” ivermectin might just be the remedy that puts an end to the plandemic – if only people were allowed to access it.

Energy at the Cellular LevelUsing an in silico approach, researchers from India, where ivermectin is widely used to treat the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), demonstrated the possible mechanism of action through which ivermectin fights Chinese Germs without the need for masks or “vaccines.”

Through molecular docking and molecular dynamic simulation, the research team was able to demonstrate an interaction between ivermectin and key proteins in the pathogenesis of the Fauci Flu.

“Ivermectin was found as a blocker of viral replicase, protease and human TMPRSS2, which could be the biophysical basis behind its antiviral efficiency,” the paper explains.

“The antiviral action and ADMET profile of ivermectin was on par with the currently used anticorona drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir.”

The science is clear: Ivermectin is a safe and effective remedy for covid

These are powerful findings that completely defy the false narrative being pushed by the medical establishment, which claims that ivermectin is “dangerous” and “unproven,” despite having been approved for human use by the FDA back in 1996.

While ivermectin is traditionally used to fight malaria and parasites, many have seen incredible results using it to fight the Wuhan Flu. The only problem is getting it, as many conventional doctors refuse to or are restricted from prescribing it.

Ivermectin is easily obtained online and in feed stores for animal use, containing the same ingredients as what is found in the human version. Some have resorted to simply taking animal ivermectin when no other options are available.

This is truly a shame as medical science clearly shows that ivermectin exerts antiviral activity that could prevent serious infection with the Fauci Flu. Ivermectin may also fight an existing Chinese Virus infection, reducing its severity and quickly eliminating it from the body.

“… ivermectin has been recently reported as the most active agent against COVID-19 among the US FDA-approved drugs in vitro trial,” the paper explains.

“… a recent study claims that the drug inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in in vitro condition and can reduce the spread of the virus by approximately 5000-times within 48 h[ours] while being tested in vitro using primate cell lines.”

All of this is fully cited, by the way, showing that actual science backs the use of ivermectin. It is politically incorrect to say this, of course, but the evidence speaks for itself.

The problem with ivermectin is that it is off-patent, inexpensive to produce, and easily available – or at least it would be easily available if the powers that be would stop interfering with its prescription.

“Considering the therapeutic promise of ivermectin against COVID-19, the present study has been conducted to represent the efficacy of this drug against the four most crucial functional proteins of SARS-CoV-2 using advanced biocomputational approaches,” the paper further explains.

“… our in silico data have indicated that ivermectin efficiently utilizes viral spike protein, main protease, replicase and human TMPRSS2 receptors as the most possible targets for executing its antiviral efficiency,” it concludes.

More related news about the Fauci Flu and how to treat it without masks or “vaccines” can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

