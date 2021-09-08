FACT CHECK: Rolling Stone lied about hospitals being full of ivermectin overdose patients

A few weeks back, the left-wing rag Rolling Stone published an ivermectin hit piece that falsely claimed hospitals are now being overwhelmed with patients who supposedly overdosed on the FDA-approved anti-parasite drug for humans.

Rolling Stone‘s headline said it all: “Gunshot Victims Left Waiting as Horse Dewormer Overdoses Overwhelm Oklahoma Hospitals, Doctor Says.” As it turns out, no actual doctor said any such thing. And the hospital where this supposedly all happened has since denied Rolling Stone‘s fake news.

“The ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated,” Rolling Stone wrote in the article’s subheading, quoting someone named “Dr. Jason McElyea.”

After the lid was blown on the fake news fairy tale story, Rolling Stone issued not a correction or a retraction, but rather an “update.” That update indicated that Dr. McElyea is not actually employed by Northeastern Hospital System Sequoyah (NHSS), which is where the Stone falsely claimed the incident took place.

“… Dr. McElyea has not worked at our Sallisaw location in over 2 months,” NHS Sequoyah indicated in the “update.” “NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose.”

“All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate,” the update goes on to read. “Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care.”

Left-wing media runs with fabricated Rolling Stonestory lying about ivermectin

In other words, Rolling Stone fabricated a false narrative from a fake doctor who does, in fact, exist, but who is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah. According to the update, McElyea is “affiliated with a medical staffing group that provides coverage” for the NHS Sequoyah emergency room.

Had Rolling Stone put its left-wing politics aside and actually sought out the facts before publishing a ridiculous fake news hit piece about ivermectin, said hit piece never would have been published in the first place.

Somehow, because former President Donald Trump made mention of ivermectin a few times while still in office, the left side of the American political aisle has been triggered about the drug ever since.

Any time ivermectin is even just mentioned, the mainstream media and now even the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) all rattle on in chorus about how it is just a “horse de-wormer,” even though the FDA approved ivermectin for human use back in 1996.

MSNBC‘s Rachel Maddow, for instance, tweeted the fake news story from Rolling Stone, further suggesting that ivermectin is just for “animals.” Newsweek did pretty much the same thing, as did a host of other left-wing media outlets.

Twitter, Facebook fail to ban users for spreading Rolling Stone fake news

Big Tech, meanwhile, has yet to ban a single mainstream media outlet, “blue checkmark,” or any other user for spreading the Rolling Stone fake news piece, even though it contains blatant misinformation.

Twitter, which is perhaps the largest bastion of left-wing mental illness, sees nothing wrong with the Rolling Stone piece. Twitter users continue to tweet and retweet the fake news story about ivermectin without issue, even as users who discuss the science backing it are censored or banned.

“Is Twitter banning purveyors of ‘ivermectin overdoses crowding Oklahoma emergency room’ misinformation?” asked syndicated columnist Phil Kerpen. “The actual number of such patients at the hospital where Jason McElyea worked is zero.”

Kerpen added in another tweet that McElyea is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against the last hospital system he worked for after his medical staff membership and clinical privileges were revoked.

Speaking of lawsuits, comedian and podcast personality Joe Rogan was branded an “anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist” by Rolling Stone for himself taking ivermectin, along with a cocktail of other remedies both natural and pharmaceutical, after testing “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

One of the things Rogan credits for his rapid recovery is ivermectin, which he was able to obtain either through a pharmacy for human use or from a feed store for animals use.

“Anyone taking medical advice from a rag that used to be about music deserves everything they get,” wrote one Zero Hedge commenter about Rolling Stone.

“This is what counts as journalism today,” wrote another. “Post any BS propaganda story that furthers a globalist / leftist agenda and write a vague retraction two weeks later so they can claim they still have integrity.”

Another noted that none of Big Tech’s “community standards” were applied to the fake news Rolling Stone piece, which as mentioned earlier continues to spread across social media as if it contained truth.

To keep up with the latest news about the left’s constant triggering over ivermectin, be sure to check out Libtards.news.

Ethan Huff

