Here’s how to detox from the COVID spike protein – from the jab or the virus

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

  • Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.If you had COVID-19 or received a COVID-19 injection, you may have dangerous spike proteins circulating in your body
  • Spike proteins can circulate in your body after infection or injection, causing damage to cells, tissues and organs
  • The World Council for Health has released a spike protein detox guide, which provides straightforward steps you can take to potentially lessen the effects of toxic spike protein in your body
  • Spike protein inhibitors and neutralizers include pine needles, ivermectin, neem, N-acetylcysteine (NAC) and glutathione
  • The top 10 spike protein detox essentials include vitamin D, vitamin C, nigella seed, quercetin, zinc, curcumin, milk thistle extract, NAC, ivermectin and magnesium

(Article by Dr. Joseph Mercola republished from Articles.Mercola.com)

Have you had COVID-19 or received a COVID-19 injection? Then you likely have dangerous spike proteins circulating in your body. While a spike protein is naturally found in SARS-CoV-2, no matter the variant, it’s also produced in your body when you receive a COVID-19 shot. In its native form in SARS-CoV-2, the spike protein is responsible for the pathologies of the viral infection.

In its wild form it’s known to open the blood-brain barrier, cause cell damage (cytotoxicity) and, as Dr. Robert Malone – the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology – said in a commentary on News Voice, the protein “is active in manipulating the biology of the cells that coat the inside of your blood vessels — vascular endothelial cells, in part through its interaction with ACE2, which controls contraction in the blood vessels, blood pressure and other things.”

It’s also been revealed that the spike protein on its own is enough to cause inflammation and damage to the vascular system, even independent of a virus.

Now, the World Council for Health (WCH) – a worldwide coalition of health-focused organizations and civil society groups that seek to broaden public health knowledge – has released a spike protein detox guide, which provides straightforward steps you can take to potentially lessen the effects of toxic spike protein. You can view their full guide of natural remedies, including dosages, at the end of this article.

Why should you consider a spike protein detox?

Spike proteins can circulate in your body after infection or injection, causing damage to cells, tissues and organs. “Spike protein is a deadly protein,” Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist and trained epidemiologist, says in a video. It may cause inflammation and clotting in any tissue in which it accumulates.

For instance, Pfizer’s biodistribution study, which was used to determine where the injected substances end up in the body, showed the COVID spike protein from the shots accumulated in “quite high concentrations” in the ovaries.

Further, a Japanese biodistribution study for Pfizer’s jab found that vaccine particles move from the injection site to the blood, after which circulating spike proteins are free to travel throughout the body, including to the ovaries, liver, neurological tissues and other organs. WCH noted:

“The virus spike protein has been linked to adverse effects, such as: blood clots, brain fog, organizing pneumonia, and myocarditis. It is probably responsible for many of the Covid-19 [injection] side effects … Even if you have not had any symptoms, tested positive for Covid-19, or experienced adverse side effects after a jab, there may still be lingering spike proteins inside your body.

In order to clear these after the jab or an infection, doctors and holistic practitioners are suggesting a few simple actions. It is thought that cleansing the body of spike protein … as soon as possible after an infection or jab may protect against damage from remaining or circulating spike proteins.”

Spike protein inhibitors and neutralizers

A group of international doctors and holistic practitioners who have experience helping people recover from COVID-19 and post-injection illness compiled natural options for helping to reduce your body’s spike protein load. The following are spike protein inhibitors, which means they inhibit the binding of the spike protein to human cells:

Prunella vulgarisPine needles
EmodinNeem
Dandelion leaf extractIvermectin

Ivermectin, for example, docks to the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-bending domain attached to ACE2, which may interfere with its ability to attach to the human cell membrane. They also compiled a list of spike protein neutralizers, which render it unable to cause further damage to cells. This includes:

N-acetylcysteine (NAC)Glutathione
Fennel teaStar anise tea
Pine needle teaSt. John’s wort
Comfrey leafVitamin C

The plant compounds in the table above contain shikimic acid, which may counteract blood clot formation and reduce some of the spike protein’s toxic effects. Nattokinase, a form of fermented soy, may also help to reduce the occurrence of blood clots.

How to protect your ACE2 receptors and detox IL-6

Spike protein attaches to your cells’ ACE2 receptors, impairing the receptors’ normal functioning. This blockage may alter tissue functioning and could be responsible for triggering autoimmune disease or causing abnormal bleeding or clotting, including vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine (with zinc), quercetin (with zinc) and fisetin (a flavonoid) are examples of substances that may naturally protect your ACE2 receptors. Ivermectin works in this regard by binding to ACE2 receptors, preventing the spike protein from doing so.

Interleukin 6 (IL-6) is a proinflammatory cytokine that is expressed post-injection, and its levels increase in people with COVID-19. It’s for this reason that the World Health Organization recommends IL-6 inhibitors for people who are severely ill with COVID-19. Many natural IL-6 inhibitors, or anti-inflammatories, exist and may be useful for those seeking to detox from COVID-19 or COVID-19 injections:

Boswellia serrata (frankincense)Dandelion leaf extract
Black cumin (Nigella sativa)Curcumin
Krill oil and other fatty acidsCinnamon
FisetinApigenin
QuercetinResveratrol
LuteolinVitamin D3 (with vitamin K)
ZincMagnesium
Jasmine teaSpices
Bay leavesBlack pepper
NutmegSage

How to detox from Furin and Serine Protease

To gain entry into your cells, SARS-CoV-2 must first bind to an ACE2 or CD147 receptor on the cell. Next, the spike protein subunit must be proteolytically cleaved (cut). Without this protein cleavage, the virus would simply attach to the receptor and not get any further.

“The furin site is why the virus is so transmissible, and why it invades the heart, the brain and the blood vessels,” Dr. Steven Quay, a physician and scientist, explained at a GOP House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Select Coronavirus Crisis hearing.

The existence of a novel furin cleavage site on SARS-CoV-2, while other coronaviruses do not contain a single example of a furin cleavage site, is a significant reason why many believe SARS-CoV-2 was created through gain-of-function (GOF) research in a laboratory. Natural furin inhibitors, which prevent cleavage of the spike protein, can help you detox from furin and include:

  • Rutin
  • Limonene
  • Baicalein
  • Hesperidin

Serine protease is another enzyme that’s “responsible for the proteolytic cleavage of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, enabling host cell fusion of the virus.” Inhibiting serine protease may therefore prevent spike protein activation and viral entry into cells. WCH compiled several natural serine protease inhibitors, which include:

Green teaPotato tubers
Blue green algaeSoybeans
N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)Boswellia

Time-restricted eating and healthy diet for all

In addition to the targeted substances mentioned above, WCH was wise to note that a healthy diet is the first step to a healthy immune system. Reducing your consumption of processed foods and other proinflammatory foods, including vegetable (seed) oils, is essential for an optimal immune response.

Time-restricted eating, which means condensing your meals into a six- to eight-hour window, is also beneficial. This will improve your health in a variety of ways, primarily by improving your mitochondrial health and metabolic flexibility. It can also increase autophagy, which helps your body clear out damaged cells. As noted by WCH:

“This method … is used to induce autophagy, which is essentially a recycling process that takes place in human cells, where cells degrade and recycle components. Autophagy is used by the body to eliminate damaged cell proteins and can destroy harmful viruses and bacteria post-infection.”

Another strategy to boost your health and longevity, and possibly to help detox spike protein, is regular sauna usage. As your body is subjected to reasonable amounts of heat stress, it gradually becomes acclimated to the heat, prompting a number of beneficial changes to occur in your body.

These adaptations include increased plasma volume and blood flow to your heart and muscles (which increase athletic endurance) along with increased muscle mass due to greater levels of heat-shock proteins and growth hormone. It’s a powerful detoxification method due to the sweating it promotes.

Top 10 spike protein detox essentials and the full guide

Below you can find WCH’s full guide of useful substances to detox from toxic spike proteins, including recommended doses, which you can confirm with your holistic health care practitioner. If you’re not sure where to start, the following 10 compounds are the “essentials” when it comes to spike protein detox. This is a good place to begin as you work out a more comprehensive health strategy:

Vitamin DVitamin C
NACIvermectin
Nigella seedQuercetin
ZincMagnesium
CurcuminMilk thistle extract

World Council for Health’s spike protein detox guide

SubstanceNatural Source(s)Where to GetRecommended Dose
IvermectinSoil bacteria (avermectin)On prescription0.4 mg/kg weekly for 4 weeks, then monthly
*Check package instructions to determine if there are contraindications prior to use
HydroxychloroquineOn prescription200 mg weekly for 4 weeks
*Check package instructions to determine if there are contraindications prior to use
Vitamin CCitrus fruits (e.g. oranges) and vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts)Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online6-12 g daily (divided evenly between sodium ascorbate (several grams), liposomal vitamin C (3-6 g) & ascorbyl palmitate (1–3 g)
Prunella Vulgaris (commonly known as self-heal)Self-heal plantSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online7 ounces (207 ml) daily
Pine NeedlesPine treeSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineConsume tea 3 x daily (consume oil/resin that accumulates in the tea also)
NeemNeem treeSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineAs per your practitioner’s or preparation instructions
Dandelion Leaf ExtractDandelion plantSupplement (dandelion tea, dandelion coffee, leaf tincture): natural food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineTincture as per your practitioner’s or preparation instructions
N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC)High-protein foods (beans, lentils, spinach, bananas, salmon, tuna)Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineUp to 1,200 mg daily (in divided doses)
Fennel TeaFennel plantSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineNo upper limit. Start with 1 cup and monitor body’s reaction
Star Anise TeaChinese evergreen tree (Illicium verum)Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineNo upper limit. Start with 1 cup and monitor body’s reaction
St John’s WortSt John’s wort plantSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineAs directed on supplement
Comfrey LeafSymphytum plant genusSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineAs directed on supplement
Lumbrokinase
Serrapeptidase
Or Nattokinase		Natto (Japanese soybean dish)Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online2-6 capsules 3-4 times a day on empty stomach one hour before or two hours after a meal
Boswellia serrataBoswellia serrata treeSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineAs directed on supplement
Black Cumin (Nigella Sativa)Buttercup plant familyGrocery stores, health food stores
CurcuminTurmericGrocery stores, health food stores
Fish OilFatty/oily fishGrocery stores, health food storesUp to 2,000 mg daily
CinnamonCinnamomum tree genusGrocery store
Fisetin (Flavonoid)Fruits: strawberries, apples, mangoes Vegetables: onions, nuts, wineSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineUp to 100 mg daily Consume with fats
ApigeninFruits, veg & herbs parsley, chamomile, vine-spinach, celery, artichokes, oreganoSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online50 mg daily
Quercetin (Flavonoid)Citrus fruits, onions, parsley, red wineSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineUp to 500 mg twice daily, Consume with zinc
ResveratrolPeanuts, grapes, wine, blueberries, cocoaSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineUp to 1,500 mg daily for up to 3 months
LuteolinVegetables: celery, parsley, onion leaves
Fruits: apple skins, chrysanthemum flowers		Supplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online100-300 mg daily (Typical manufacturer recommendations)
Vitamin D3Fatty fish, fish liver oilsSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online5,000–10,000 IU daily or whatever it takes to get to 60-80 ng/ml as tested in your blood
Vitamin KGreen leafy vegetablesSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online90-120 mg daily (90 for women, 120 for men)
ZincRed meat, poultry, oysters, whole grains, milk productsSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online11-40 mg daily
MagnesiumGreens, whole grains, nutsSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineUp to 350 mg daily
Jasmine TeaLeaves of common jasmine or Sampaguita plantsGrocery store, health food storesUp to 8 cups per day
SpicesGrocery store
Bay LeavesBay leaf plantsGrocery store
Black PepperPiper nigrum plantGrocery store
NutmegMyristica fragrans tree seedGrocery store
SageSage plantGrocery store
RutinBuckwheat, asparagus, apricots, cherries, black tea, green tea, elderflower teaSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online500-4,000 mg daily (consult health care provider before taking higher-end doses)
LimoneneRind of citrus fruits such as lemons, oranges, and limesSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineUp to 2,000 mg daily
BaicaleinScutellaria plant genusSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online100-2,800 mg
HesperidinCitrus fruitSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, onlineUp to 150 mg twice daily
Green TeaCamellia sinensis plant leavesGrocery storeUp to 8 cups of tea a day or as directed on supplement
Potatoes tubersPotatoesGrocery store
Blue Green AlgaeCyanobacteriaSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online1-10 grams daily
Andrographis PaniculataGreen chiretta plantSupplement: health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online400 mg x 2 daily
*Check for contraindications
Milk Thistle ExtractSilymarinSupplement; Health food stores, pharmacies, dietary supplement stores, online200 mg x 3 daily
Soybeans (organic)SoybeansGrocery store, health food stores

News Editors 

Read more at: Articles.Mercola.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.