DEPOPULATION CONFIRMED: Ever since covid vaccines were introduced, U.S. population growth has plummeted

For the past two years, we were told that the answer to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, and the thing that would “save lives,” was everyone taking the Operation Warp Speed “vaccines.” It turns out, however, that population growth in the United States has reached an all-time low ever since the jabs were introduced.

In 2021, the year when most of the “fully vaccinated” got their jabs, the U.S. saw its population growth reach the lowest levels ever. This is according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.

The year prior, 2020, was not much better, as the population growth rate in America has been declining for some time. But things really ramped up in the depopulation department right after the “cure” for the Fauci Flu was introduced on a broad scale.

“U.S. growth didn’t slowly fade away: It slipped, and slipped, and then fell off a cliff,” wrote Derek Thompson for The Atlantic.

“The 2010s were already demographically stagnant; every year from 2011 to 2017, the U.S. grew by only 2 million people. In 2020, the U.S. grew by just 1.1 million. Last year, we added only 393,000 people … What’s going on?”

Thompson answers his own question in a roundabout way by pointing out that the vast majority of deaths in America occurred after the shots were released. He adds that they were particularly concentrated in 2021, which is when most people got jabbed.

“Last year, deaths exceeded births in a record-high number of U.S. counties,” Thompson further points out.

“Never before in American history have so many different parts of the country shrunk because of ‘natural decease,’ which is the difference between deaths and births.”

Rather than blame the jabs for declining population numbers, The Atlantic says there isn’t enough immigration

Between 2019 and 2021, excess deaths accounted for 50 percent of the difference in population growth. Thompson blames the “pandemic” for this, but the reality is that a bulk of those deaths occurred after the jabs were introduced, and after they were plunged into people’s arms.

He stops short of linking the two things together, of course, but it is clear from his deduction as to the true cause of much of this death: the so-called “vaccines.” (Related: Covid vaccines have been linked to causing AIDS.)

Amazingly, Thompson goes into a lengthy diatribe blaming a lack of immigration in recent years on America’s declining population numbers. Back in 2016, he says, as many as one million new people from other countries legally immigrated to the U.S. Now, that figure is around 250,000 a year.

If true, this still does not explain the excess deaths that all occurred since the start of the plandemic when patients were being killed with respirators and remdesivir – this was pre-jab – as well as from late-2020 onward after the injections were widely administered.

Something clearly dramatic has happened ever since the Fauci Flu was foisted upon the world, but almost nobody is willing to identify the elephant in the room that caused it.

“These fake vaccines have the HIV genome embedded in the spike protein,” suggested someone at Natural News. “Fauci is a major shareholder in all of them. Major conflict of interest, along with being a mass murderer.”

“Vaccines are designed to prevent immunity, not bestow it,” wrote another. “This includes mRNA jabs. Vaccines do this by throwing the immune system off balance so that it attacks the body, thereby creating pharma clients for life.”

“When you are sick, or you have an injury or infection, your body temporarily produces antibodies to cope with the problem. Vaccines hijack this process and chronically hyper-stimulate the production of antibodies, causing severe inflammation. This is very harmful, and sometimes fatal.”

More related news coverage can be found at Genocide.news.

