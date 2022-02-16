UK government data proves COVID-19 vaccines continue to damage immune systems over time, creating vaccine-induced “AIDS”

A recent report from the United Kingdom proves that the government knows the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines damage the immune system.

The U.K. Health Security Agency, a British government agency formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, publishes weekly reports regarding the public health situation in the country.

According to the UKHSA report published on Feb. 3, which contains data on COVID-19 cases in England from Jan. 3 to 30 and classifies the cases by vaccination status, the majority of cases for that month were among those who have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Related: Evidence shows COVID vaccines cause serious damage to the immune system.)

The UKHSA recorded over 1.9 million COVID-19 infections in the U.K. during that period. Of those, 1.018 million are fully vaccinated and have received booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 600,000 cases are fully vaccinated and have not yet received boosters, 75,802 are partially vaccinated and 228,750 are unvaccinated.

This means that nearly 88 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the U.K. in January were from people who have received the vaccine, and over 53 percent of cases are from people who are fully vaccinated and have received boosters.

Being vaccinated puts Britons at greater risk of contracting and dying from COVID-19

This data shows that the COVID-19 case rates get higher the more a person’s immune system is exposed to the COVID-19 vaccines. It also proves that fully vaccinated adults in the U.K. are more likely to catch COVID-19 than unvaccinated adults.

More important, the data shows just how ineffective the COVID-19 vaccines are. The writers at the independent British media outlet the Daily Expose have studied the data and found that the fully vaccinated adults in the U.K. have a 65 percent lower immune response than the unvaccinated.

“Therefore, the average fully vaccinated person in England is down to the last 35 percent of their immune system for fighting certain classes of viruses and certain cancers,” wrote the Daily Expose. “So now we know for certain from the U.K. Government that the COVID-19 injections damage the innate immune system to the point where a not-vaccinated person’s immune system is much better at preventing infection.”

The UKHSA’s data support the Daily Expose‘s conclusion. For almost every single age group, the real-world effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines is negative. For the 30 to 39 and 50 to 59 age groups, the effectiveness of the vaccines is between negative seven to negative 18 percent, with the rates of effectiveness plummeting drastically for older age groups.

Even among the two age groups whose real-world COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness is not negative – the 18 to 29 and 40 to 49 age groups – the supposed effectiveness of the vaccines is still far below from what the vaccine manufacturers claim.

For the 40 to 49 age group, real-world effectiveness is only at 18 percent. For the 18 to 29 age group, effectiveness is at 40 percent. But it should be noted that these relatively high numbers probably mean that the immune systems of the people in these age groups are holding on slightly longer, and it should not be taken as a sign that the COVID-19 vaccines actually work.

