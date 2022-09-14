CDC admits KILLER BATCHES of COVID-19 shots are still given to the public

An investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that certain lots of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines linked to extremely high numbers of adverse reactions and deaths were still rolled out to the public.

The public health agency found that specific lot numbers of the COVID-19 vaccines connected to adverse reactions and deaths were already identified, but not withdrawn. They also found that four to five percent of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine batches were responsible for every death reported as an adverse reaction. Moreover, these fatal batches were widely distributed across the U.S., while the other benign lots were sent to just a few locations.

The CDC used data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System submitted until Oct. 15, 2021. It included all adverse reactions linked to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Adverse reactions linked to the flu vaccines were also included to serve as a control data set.

A total of 171,463 adverse reactions, 14,262 hospitalizations and 2,828 deaths were linked to 4,522 Pfizer lot numbers, while 188,998 adverse reactions, 10,225 hospitalizations and 2,603 deaths were linked to 5,510 Moderna lot numbers.

Ninety-six percent of the Pfizer vaccine lots had zero death reports, which meant that the 2,828 vaccine deaths linked to it came from four percent of the batches. Meanwhile, 95 percent of the Moderna vaccine lots had zero death reports, translating to 2,603 deaths associated with five percent of the batches.

Specific batches of the mRNA vaccines distributed between 13 and 50 states across the U.S. had an unusually high number of adverse event and death reports, compared to those distributed to 12 states or less. The CDC concluded that there were “concerning findings that warrant further investigation.”

Pfizer sweeping COVID-19 vaccine safety issues under the rug

While these reports could simply be blamed on quality control issues, a whistleblower from a Pfizer manufacturing facility said otherwise. She revealed that she was even fired by the company for stepping up and reporting the irregularities in the vaccine quality she found alarming.

Melissa McAtee, former quality auditor at the Kansas Pfizer plant, told “World View Report” host Brannon Howse last year that she noticed the vaccine was glowing under certain light. After alerting the company, McAtee said the issue was still ignored. (Related: Pfizer petitions court to dismiss whistleblower lawsuit because government was fully aware of fraud when agreeing to work with company.)

While Pfizer said 90 percent of the employees in the plant were vaccinated against the COVID-19 jabs, McAtee said that wasn’t the case.

“Supposedly half of the plant was not vaccinated or would walk out if they will be forced to submit to the vaccine mandate,” she said.

The former Big Pharma staff further stated the most important thing is for the people to get informed consent. “I care that people are informed and they know what is injected into their bodies,” McAtee said.

McAtee said Pfizer is being deceitful and leaving out information and also noted that the company engaged in secrecy, such as shutting down hallways and certain processes when they knew that the Food and Drug Administration would be coming to the plant.

Browse through BigPharmaNews.com for more about how Pfizer and Moderna are deceiving the people with their experimental vaccines.

Watch the video below that talks about the meaning of the COVID-19 vaccine lots.

https://rumble.com/v1jvxjx-meaning-of-the-covid-19-vaccine-lots.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Meaning of the COVID-19 vaccine lots

This video is from the Prevent Global Genocide channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Whistleblower: Pfizer FORGED signatures of trial participants, falsified and fabricated trial data.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccine trials RIGGED by vaccinating the control group… blatant science FRAUD exposed.

How CDC manipulated data to create ‘pandemic of the unvaxxed’ narrative.

A colossal coverup of countless COVID vaccine “coincidences”

Belle Carter

Sources include:

Expose-News.com

WorldViewWeekend.com

Townhall.com

Rumble.com

Related Posts