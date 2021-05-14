Woman, 35, dies from brain bleed days after getting COVID vaccine: Thousands have died so far but Biden admin continues to push the deadly injections

A 35-year-old woman from Michigan has become one of the latest to have died after taking one of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines, this one manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, according to a local report.

Anne VanGeest passed away April 19 in Grand Rapids after suffering a subarachnoid brain hemorrhage, FOX 17 reported.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Anne’s passing as the result of complications after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Anne (Annie), who was 35, was a loving mother, wife, sister and daughter,” her family said in a statement.

“An active member in the animal rescue community, Annie will be remembered as a fierce advocate, a master-multi-tasker and a caring friend by her colleagues, fellow volunteers and family. We ask for privacy for her family as they mourn Annie’s passing and celebrate her life,” the family added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in an email to the VanGeest family that Anne’s death was reported through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, by a healthcare provider. VAERS is a reporting system that is managed by the CDC and the federal Food and Drug Administration, or FDA.

“VAERS accepts reports of possible side effects (also called “adverse events”) following vaccination. The system is not designed to determine whether a reported adverse event was caused by the vaccine, but serves as an early warning system and helps CDC and FDA identify areas for further study,” the CDC explained in the email.

“When VAERS receives reports of serious illness or death after vaccination, VAERS staff contact the hospital where the patient was treated to obtain the associated medical records to better understand the adverse event,” the email added.

VanGeest’s death is one of thousands — you read that correctly, thousands — who have perished as a result of the vaccine, according to an in-depth report this week on VAERS-reported COVID vaccine deaths.

“How many Americans have died after taking the COVID vaccines? Not Americans who’ve been killed by the virus, that’s a huge number, but how many Americans have died after getting the vaccines designed to prevent the virus? Do you know the answer to that question? Do you know anything about the downside?” Carlson said as he began his monologue on Wednesday.

After noting that Americans have been put under “enormous pressure” by the federal government, the Democrat left, and their corporate allies to get vaccinated, he dropped this bomb: Roughly 30 Americans per day are dying from a COVID vaccine, based on data reported to VAERS. And what’s more, Carlson notes, death reporting through that agency is historically and notoriously undercounted.

“Every flu season, we give influenza shots to more than 160 million Americans. Every year, a relatively small number of people seem to die after getting those shots. To be precise, in 2019, that number was 203 people. The year before, it was 119. In 2017, a total of 85 people died from the flu shot,” Carlson said.

“Every death is tragic, but big picture, we don’t consider those numbers disqualifying. We keep giving flu shots, and very few people complain about it. So the question is how do those numbers compare to the death rate from the coronavirus vaccines now being distributed across the country? That’s worth knowing,” he continued, noting that he had his research staff check the numbers (reported).

“Here’s the answer, which comes from the same set of government numbers that we just listed: Between late December of 2020, and last month, a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccines in the United States. Three thousand, three hundred and sixty-two — that’s an average of 30 people every day,” he said.

“By the way, that reporting period ended on April 23. We don’t have numbers past that, we’re not quite up to date. But we can assume that another 360 people have died in the 12 days since. That is a total of 3,722 deaths. Almost four thousand people died after getting the COVID vaccines. The actual number is almost certainly much higher than that — perhaps vastly higher.”

Still want to get that vaccine?

JD Heyes

