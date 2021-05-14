Young engineer dies 3 weeks after first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine

A 27-year-old British engineer described as “fit and healthy” died after getting the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Field service Jack Last died on April 20 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, England – 11 days after being rushed to the emergency room for headaches. The Suffolk resident joins the list of individuals who died after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot recently linked to blood clots.

Last’s demise came as a devastating blow to his family, who described him as “fit as ever.” His 32-year-old elder sister Jasmine commented: “It was very unusual for Jack to feel unwell at all. To my knowledge, he … never had a day off work due to illness.” She also described him as someone who definitely lived an active lifestyle and “managing to fit in so much.”

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.However, she mentioned that Jack was “unsure” as to why he was offered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine – despite being only 27 and not having any underlying conditions. The two-dose vaccine made by the British firm is usually administered for older individuals. “He didn’t know why he’d been told to book the [vaccine] appointment,” Jasmine remarked.

But being the “easy-going guy” that he was, Jack booked the said vaccine appointment immediately. His sister continued: “So quite simply, as he received the [booking] text … he did just that and booked it up with no fuss. That was his nature.” Jack confirmed the booking and eventually showed up to his March 30 vaccine appointment at the Trinity Park vaccination site in Ipswich.

Jasmine eventually revealed the aftermath of Jack’s immunization. He developed “a bleed on the brain” which manifested as headaches. He was then brought to the emergency room of Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he passed away on April 20.

The Last family said they would not comment on the circumstances surrounding his death until they received the results of autopsy. They also sought to know why Jack was offered the AstraZeneca vaccine. “We’re waiting for the post-mortem results and the inquest date to be confirmed – but we do believe that his death was linked to the vaccine,” Jasmine told the Daily Mail.

Some of the U.K.’s neighbors have eschewed the AstraZeneca vaccine due to reports of blood clots

The AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured in partnership with the University of Oxford, has been linked to rare and life-threatening blood clots in the brain. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said 32 deaths associated with rare blood clots have been reported so far from the 21.2 million people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine until April 14.

An MHRA spokesperson said: “We are saddened to hear about the death of Jack Last, and our thoughts are with the family.” They added that the British regulator is currently conducting a “detailed and rigorous review” into reports of blood clots occurring together with low blood platelet count. The spokesperson elaborated: “As with any serious suspected adverse drug reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA – including an assessment of post-mortem details if available.”

Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System Chief Nurse Lisa Nobes meanwhile said: “We were deeply saddened to learn of Jack’s passing. [Our] thoughts are with his loved ones, who we remain in contact with as we fully investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.”

The cases of blood clots in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine were not just limited to the U.K. A number of European countries that used the vaccine in their COVID-19 immunization drive also received reports of rare but serious clots in the brain’s blood vessels, subsequently pausing vaccinations with it. Two Nordic countries – Norway and Denmark – eschewed the AstraZeneca vaccine for their COVID-19 vaccination programs.

A report by The Epoch Times said Norway’s health agency recommended that the country permanently stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine. The recommendation followed Norwegian scientists’ findings that the vaccine had caused the blood clots in some healthcare workers below 50 years old.

In an April 15 statement, Norwegian Institute of Public Health Director Geir Bukholm said: “There is now significantly more knowledge about the connection between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare and serious incidents of low platelets, blood clots and bleeding. Based on this knowledge, we have arrived at a recommendation that the AstraZeneca vaccine be removed from the coronary vaccination program in Norway.”

Denmark also imposed a permanent ban on the AstraZeneca vaccine on the same day, according to Business Today report. The country reported the first cases of blood clots in citizens who got the shot, with more countries following suit.

Danish Health Authority Director-General Søren Brostrøm said in a statement: “Overall, we must say that … there is a real and serious side effect signal in the vaccine from AstraZeneca. Based on an overall consideration, we have therefore chosen to continue the vaccination program for all target groups without this vaccine.” According to Brostrøm, studies estimate that one in 40,000 people inoculated with the AstraZeneca jab are at risk for this side effect – regardless of age and gender.

VaccineDeaths.com has more reports about fatalities stemming from the AstraZeneca/Oxford Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

TheEpochTimes.com

BusinessToday.in

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.