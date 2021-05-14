Young engineer dies 3 weeks after first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine

A 27-year-old British engineer described as “fit and healthy” died after getting the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Field service Jack Last died on April 20 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, England – 11 days after being rushed to the emergency room for headaches. The Suffolk resident joins the list of individuals who died after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot recently linked to blood clots.

Last’s demise came as a devastating blow to his family, who described him as “fit as ever.” His 32-year-old elder sister Jasmine commented: “It was very unusual for Jack to feel unwell at all. To my knowledge, he … never had a day off work due to illness.” She also described him as someone who definitely lived an active lifestyle and “managing to fit in so much.”

However, she mentioned that Jack was “unsure” as to why he was offered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine – despite being only 27 and not having any underlying conditions. The two-dose vaccine made by the British firm is usually administered for older individuals. “He didn’t know why he’d been told to book the [vaccine] appointment,” Jasmine remarked.

But being the “easy-going guy” that he was, Jack booked the said vaccine appointment immediately. His sister continued: “So quite simply, as he received the [booking] text … he did just that and booked it up with no fuss. That was his nature.” Jack confirmed the booking and eventually showed up to his March 30 vaccine appointment at the Trinity Park vaccination site in Ipswich.

Jasmine eventually revealed the aftermath of Jack’s immunization. He developed “a bleed on the brain” which manifested as headaches. He was then brought to the emergency room of Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he passed away on April 20.

The Last family said they would not comment on the circumstances surrounding his death until they received the results of autopsy. They also sought to know why Jack was offered the AstraZeneca vaccine. “We’re waiting for the post-mortem results and the inquest date to be confirmed – but we do believe that his death was linked to the vaccine,” Jasmine told the Daily Mail.

Some of the U.K.’s neighbors have eschewed the AstraZeneca vaccine due to reports of blood clots

The AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured in partnership with the University of Oxford, has been linked to rare and life-threatening blood clots in the brain. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said 32 deaths associated with rare blood clots have been reported so far from the 21.2 million people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine until April 14.

An MHRA spokesperson said: “We are saddened to hear about the death of Jack Last, and our thoughts are with the family.” They added that the British regulator is currently conducting a “detailed and rigorous review” into reports of blood clots occurring together with low blood platelet count. The spokesperson elaborated: “As with any serious suspected adverse drug reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA – including an assessment of post-mortem details if available.”

Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System Chief Nurse Lisa Nobes meanwhile said: “We were deeply saddened to learn of Jack’s passing. [Our] thoughts are with his loved ones, who we remain in contact with as we fully investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.”

The cases of blood clots in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine were not just limited to the U.K. A number of European countries that used the vaccine in their COVID-19 immunization drive also received reports of rare but serious clots in the brain’s blood vessels, subsequently pausing vaccinations with it. Two Nordic countries – Norway and Denmark – eschewed the AstraZeneca vaccine for their COVID-19 vaccination programs.

A report by The Epoch Times said Norway’s health agency recommended that the country permanently stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine. The recommendation followed Norwegian scientists’ findings that the vaccine had caused the blood clots in some healthcare workers below 50 years old.

In an April 15 statement, Norwegian Institute of Public Health Director Geir Bukholm said: “There is now significantly more knowledge about the connection between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare and serious incidents of low platelets, blood clots and bleeding. Based on this knowledge, we have arrived at a recommendation that the AstraZeneca vaccine be removed from the coronary vaccination program in Norway.”

Denmark also imposed a permanent ban on the AstraZeneca vaccine on the same day, according to a Business Today report. The country reported the first cases of blood clots in citizens who got the shot, with more countries following suit.

Danish Health Authority Director-General Søren Brostrøm said in a statement: “Overall, we must say that … there is a real and serious side effect signal in the vaccine from AstraZeneca. Based on an overall consideration, we have therefore chosen to continue the vaccination program for all target groups without this vaccine.” According to Brostrøm, studies estimate that one in 40,000 people inoculated with the AstraZeneca jab are at risk for this side effect – regardless of age and gender.

VaccineDeaths.com has more reports about fatalities stemming from the AstraZeneca/Oxford Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

