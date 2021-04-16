J&J, AstraZeneca Covid-19 jabs both contain aborted human fetal tissue

Some leaders in the Roman Catholic Church are warning their laity not to be injected with experimental Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) chemicals from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) or AstraZeneca because the jabs contain ingredients derived from aborted human babies.

Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron and a coalition of six other Catholic leaders across the state of Michigan say that many people do not even know the so-called “vaccines” contain aborted fetal tissue because public health officials are failing to be honest and transparent about it.

“They utilized in the design, production, development, and confirmatory testing a cell line that originated from tissue taken from an aborted baby,” the Catholic leaders warn about the two injections from J&J and AstraZeneca. “These vaccines may be received only if there are no other alternatives.

Catholic leaders say it’s “morally permissible” to become a GMO human with Pfizer, Moderna jabs

As for the more widely administered messenger RNA (mRNA) injections made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the Catholic leaders say that these are preferable because neither of them contains cell lines originating in tissue that was taken from aborted babies.

“It is morally permissible to receive the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna,” they declared.

Even though both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs were tested using cell lines from aborted fetal tissue, the Catholic leaders claim that this “connection to the abortion is very remote,” and thus morally acceptable in the eyes of the god of Roman Catholicism.

“… it is important to keep in mind that there are varying levels of responsibility,” they claim as justification for why the one pair of jabs is “better” than the other pair.

“Greater moral responsibility lies with the researchers than with those who receive the vaccine.”

Because J&J and AstraZeneca directly synthesized aborted baby body parts into their vaccine formulas as opposed to just using the tissue for testing purposes like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna did, the latter companies’ injections are what Catholics should opt for, if possible, the leaders say.

“The vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are more morally problematic.

Big Tech censoring personal reports about health damage caused by Covid-19 injections

As for the litany of health risks associated with all of these injections, the Catholic leaders failed to warn their laity about any of them, instead choosing to focus on the “immorality” of choosing J&J or AstraZeneca over Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

This could be due to the fact that reports about serious adverse events caused by the injections are being silenced all across social media, including on Facebook where users’ personal reports about side effects are being “fact-checked” or censored.

According to reports, Facebook “fact-checked” a woman’s post about the serious adverse reactions she suffered immediately after getting injected. One week later, she passed away.

On March 10, Denise Penrod wrote about multiple side effects she suffered after getting jabbed:

‘The vaccine is killing me today. My arm hurts, beyond exhausted, headache, stomach cramps and earaches. Multiple people told me that I looked pale today. Yesterday, I was fine but today it’s taking a toll on me.”

Facebook quickly plastered up a warning over Penrod’s post stating that “COVID-19 vaccines go through many tests for safety and effectiveness before they’re approved. Source: World Health Organization.”

Just a few days later, Penrod’s “safe and effective” vaccine injection killed her, defying Facebook’s claim that this is impossible because of all the “tests for safety and effectiveness” that her jab supposedly underwent before being plunged into her arm.

According to Penrod’s obituary, she passed away “unexpectedly” on March 17, one week after her injection. She was only 25 years old.

