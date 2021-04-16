Johnson & Johnson’s aborted baby Covid-19 vaccine harms trial participant

Things are going exceptionally poorly for Big Pharma in its quest to release “warp speed” vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). The latest casualty is Johnson & Johnson, which halted its trial due to an “unexplained illness” in one of its participants.

Similar to what happened with AztraZeneca’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine trial, J&J observed a participant suffer from a serious adverse event, prompting the company to put an immediate stop to its Phase 3 operations.

This means that all trials involving J&J’s vaccine candidate, including a large-scale one launched on Sept. 22 by Janssen with an anticipated enrollment of 60,000 volunteers at 215 research sites, are now on hold while the pharma giant investigates what happened.

In cooperation with an “independent Data Safety Monitoring Board,” J&J is reportedly evaluating the participant, whose illness has not yet been publicly released. J&J’s “internal clinical and safety physicians” are also involved in the investigation.

According to the company, adverse events “are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies.” As a result, there are “prespecified guidelines” for how to proceed when a “serious adverse event” occurs.

Injecting aborted babies into your body is never a good idea

Having received $1.5 billion from the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to produce a vaccine, J&J, along with AstraZeneca and several others that also received taxpayer funding, are rushing at “warp speed” to get a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine to market as quickly as possible.

In J&J’s case, its vaccine contains a human fetal cell line known as PER.C6 that was taken from the retinal tissue of an 18-week-old baby boy who was aborted in The Netherlands back in 1985 and turned into a fetal cell line 10 years later.

AstraZeneca’s jab, which reportedly caused transverse myelitis in a participant, is similarly derived from an aborted baby cell line known as HEK 293. Like J&J, AstraZeneca halted its Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine trial when its aborted baby jab caused harm in a participant.

“I isolated retina from a fetus, from a healthy fetus as far as could be seen, of 18 weeks old,” stated Dr. Alex van der Eb, who developed the PER.C6 aborted baby cell line used in J&J’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine.

“There was nothing special with a family history or the pregnancy was completely normal up to the 18 weeks, and it turned out to be a socially indicated abortus – abortus provocatus, and that was simply because the woman wanted to get rid of the fetus … what was written down was unknown father, and that was, in fact, the reason why the abortion was requested.”

It is no wonder that participants are suffering serious adverse events, as foreign DNA from aborted babies is not supposed to be injected into other human beings to “cure” them from alleged viruses, which is exactly what is now happening under Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” mass vaccination program.

Thanks to Trump’s large cash infusion into J&J, the company is expected to very soon deliver 100 million doses of its aborted baby vaccine, with the option already in place to deliver many more should the government request them.

“The volunteers for these vaccine trials are probably the insane screeching Karens that have an aneurysm whenever they spot someone without a mask at 100 yards,” wrote one LifeSiteNews commenter about the situation.

“There is a horrifying, fatal illness that attacks the brain – which only cannibals get,” noted another, the suggestion being that the aborted fetal cell component of these Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines is akin to cannibalism.

“This is the same thing on a lesser scale. No doubt God created certain inherent protections to natural law. Regardless what the scientists and know-it-alls may think or desire.”

Ethan Huff

