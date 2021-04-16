Johnson & Johnson’s aborted baby Covid-19 vaccine harms trial participant

Things are going exceptionally poorly for Big Pharma in its quest to release “warp speed” vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). The latest casualty is Johnson & Johnson, which halted its trial due to an “unexplained illness” in one of its participants.

Similar to what happened with AztraZeneca’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine trial, J&J observed a participant suffer from a serious adverse event, prompting the company to put an immediate stop to its Phase 3 operations.

This means that all trials involving J&J’s vaccine candidate, including a large-scale one launched on Sept. 22 by Janssen with an anticipated enrollment of 60,000 volunteers at 215 research sites, are now on hold while the pharma giant investigates what happened.

In cooperation with an “independent Data Safety Monitoring Board,” J&J is reportedly evaluating the participant, whose illness has not yet been publicly released. J&J’s “internal clinical and safety physicians” are also involved in the investigation.

According to the company, adverse events “are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies.” As a result, there are “prespecified guidelines” for how to proceed when a “serious adverse event” occurs.

More stories like this one can be found at Pandemic.news.

Injecting aborted babies into your body is never a good idea

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.Having received $1.5 billion from the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to produce a vaccine, J&J, along with AstraZeneca and several others that also received taxpayer funding, are rushing at “warp speed” to get a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine to market as quickly as possible.

In J&J’s case, its vaccine contains a human fetal cell line known as PER.C6 that was taken from the retinal tissue of an 18-week-old baby boy who was aborted in The Netherlands back in 1985 and turned into a fetal cell line 10 years later.

AstraZeneca’s jab, which reportedly caused transverse myelitis in a participant, is similarly derived from an aborted baby cell line known as HEK 293. Like J&J, AstraZeneca halted its Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine trial when its aborted baby jab caused harm in a participant.

“I isolated retina from a fetus, from a healthy fetus as far as could be seen, of 18 weeks old,” stated Dr. Alex van der Eb, who developed the PER.C6 aborted baby cell line used in J&J’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine.

“There was nothing special with a family history or the pregnancy was completely normal up to the 18 weeks, and it turned out to be a socially indicated abortus – abortus provocatus, and that was simply because the woman wanted to get rid of the fetus … what was written down was unknown father, and that was, in fact, the reason why the abortion was requested.”

It is no wonder that participants are suffering serious adverse events, as foreign DNA from aborted babies is not supposed to be injected into other human beings to “cure” them from alleged viruses, which is exactly what is now happening under Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” mass vaccination program.

Thanks to Trump’s large cash infusion into J&J, the company is expected to very soon deliver 100 million doses of its aborted baby vaccine, with the option already in place to deliver many more should the government request them.

“The volunteers for these vaccine trials are probably the insane screeching Karens that have an aneurysm whenever they spot someone without a mask at 100 yards,” wrote one LifeSiteNews commenter about the situation.

“There is a horrifying, fatal illness that attacks the brain – which only cannibals get,” noted another, the suggestion being that the aborted fetal cell component of these Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines is akin to cannibalism.

“This is the same thing on a lesser scale. No doubt God created certain inherent protections to natural law. Regardless what the scientists and know-it-alls may think or desire.”

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.