Popular hand sanitizer may cause CANCER, warns FDA

Maintaining proper hygiene during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is key to preventing the spread of the infectious disease. And if you don’t have access to soap and running water, health experts recommend the use of hand sanitizer.

But according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Americans should avoid a popular brand of hand sanitizer because it contains dangerous cancer-causing ingredients.

FDA: Beware ArtNaturals hand sanitizer

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.In a statement, the FDA warns that it has found “unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants” in several of ArtNaturals (stylized artnaturals) scent-free hand sanitizers. The sanitizers are labeled with “DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248.”

While the exact risk from using hand sanitizer containing benzene, acetaldehyde or acetal remains unknown, data has found that benzene is a chemical that can cause certain types of cancer. Acetaldehyde can also cause “serious illness or death,” the FDA says. (Related: Cancer-causing chemical found in hand sanitizers made during the pandemic.)

Acetal can cause irritation in the upper respiratory tract, the eyes and the skin, adds the agency.

The FDA says it has tried to contact ArtNaturals several times to discuss the sanitizers, “including identification of the manufacturer, possible recalls and the scope of the contamination” but the company hasn’t replied as of Monday, Oct.4.

ArtNaturals has been added to the agency’s rolling list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers. The FDA first devised the list in the early days of the pandemic after many reports of sanitizers testing positive for various harmful and potentially poisonous ingredients. To date, the list includes 260 dangerous products.

The FDA has also noticed a sharp increase in products that tested positive for methanol contamination, another dangerous ingredient for hand sanitizers that has been  linked to various toxic effects.

Methanol or wood alcohol is a toxic substance that can cause serious side effects when absorbed through the skin. If swallowed accidentally, methanol can cause blindness or death.

If you have hand sanitizers that contains methanol, stop using it and dispose of the product in a hazardous waste container. These hand sanitizers contain significant amounts of methanol so you should not pour the products down the drain or flush them.

If you have been exposed to hand sanitizer with potential methanol contamination, you may experience the following symptoms:

  • Blurred vision
  • Coma
  • Headache
  • Nausea
  • Permanent blindness
  • Permanent damage to the nervous system
  • Seizures
  • Vomiting

Methanol exposure may also result in death. If a family member is experiencing some of these symptoms, seek emergency medical treatment immediately for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning.

Making DIY hand sanitizer at home

Here are some recipes that you can follow to make non-toxic DIY hand sanitizer and disposable disinfecting wipes.

DIY hand sanitizer

This naturally scented hand sanitizer contains ingredients that are antibacterial, antiviral and anti-fungal.

You will need:

  • 30 Drops tea tree essential oil
  • 5-10 Drops lavender essential oil
  • 3 Ounces ethyl alcohol 90 percent or 91 percent isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol
  • 1 Ounce aloe vera gel
  • 1/4 Teaspoon vitamin E oil (This will help keep your hands moisturized.)

Preparation:

  1. Pour the essential oils and vitamin E oil to a small glass bowl or container. Swirl to mix.
  2. Add the alcohol to the oil mixture and swirl again.
  3. Add the aloe vera gel to the liquids and mix well. Pour the mixture into a colored plastic bottle with a pump dispenser and shake gently before each use. The hand sanitizer should last several months since the vitamin E and alcohol will help preserve the mixture.

Note:

If you prefer a hand sanitizer spray, use witch hazel instead of aloe vera gel while following the recipe. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle instead of a plastic bottle with a pump dispenser.

DIY disposable disinfecting wipes

Try this recipe to make disposable disinfecting wipes using paper towels and a bit of bleach.

You will need:

  • A roll of paper towels
  • 2 cups of water
  • 2 tablespoons of bleach

Preparation:

  1. Cut the roll of paper towels in half horizontally so you have two toilet paper-sized rolls.
  2. Mix the water and the two tablespoons of bleach in a small bowl.
  3. Place one paper towel roll flat into an airtight container, then pour the bleach solution over the top. Make sure the container is large enough to hold all the liquid while keeping all the paper towels fully saturated.
  4. Remove the cardboard center roll and pull out fresh paper towels from the middle of the DIY disinfecting wipes.

Wash you hands thoroughly to prevent the spread of viruses and don’t buy hand sanitizers from ArtNaturals to avoid cancer-causing chemicals like benzene and acetal contaminants.

Go to Chemicals.news for more information about the dangerous side effects of benzene and methanol.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

NewsPunch.com

FoxBusiness.com

FDA.gov

Upstate.edu

DIYNatural.com

HuffPost.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.