The covid virus has NEVER been isolated and shown to cause disease… the entire pandemic is based on a fake science myth

Many people are unaware of it, but the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), also known as SARS-CoV-2, has still not been properly isolated, meaning it does not technically exist.

In response to a request that was made under the Transparency Act of 2013, the Ministry of Health in Spain recently acknowledged that “it does not have a SARS-CoV-2 culture” in its possession, nor is there a “registry of laboratories with culture and isolation capacity for testing.”

Amazingly, the Spanish newspaper El Diestro reported on September 30 that these so-called “tests,” which have repeatedly been proven fraudulent, “are not usually enough to determine the disease.” Despite this, PCR tests have been used to justify government impositions about lockdowns, mask mandates and now, “vaccine” requirements.

Here in the United States, hundreds of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests have revealed that there is not a single record anywhere in the world of SARS-CoV-2 having been isolated or purified.

“Would a sane person mix a patient sample (containing various sources of genetic material and never proven to contain any particular virus) with transfected monkey kidney cells, fetal bovine serum and toxic drugs, then claim that the resulting concoction is ‘SARS-COV-2 isolate’ and ship it off internationally for use in critical research (including vaccine and test development)?” asked The Exposé‘s Christine Massey.

“Because that’s the sort of fraudulent monkey business that’s being passed off as ‘virus isolation’ by research teams around the world.

When pressed for proof that covid really exists, governments have nothing to show

On Feb. 15, 2021, Kepa Ormazabal, a Spanish researcher, submitted an FOIA request about this very thing. He wanted to see proof that SARS-CoV-2 had truly been isolated and purified, and determined to exist in the way the government claims it does.

The Basque Country Office of the President and Department of Health, along with all other dependent institutions, ignored Ormazabal’s request because they had nothing to say.

“According to the law, they have 30 days to respond,” Ormazabal’s told the media several months later. “[Sixty days] if the question is especially complex. Today is May 2nd and I have not heard from them.”

On March 30, Ormazabal submitted another FOIA request to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (Higher Council of Scientific Research), which is considered the flagship of Spanish research. Once again, Ormazabal did not receive a response.

“Again, they have not responded and, therefore, their silence is refusing access to the information they may hold in regards to my question,” Ormazabal reported.

“The CSIC and the Basque government are public institutions and, therefore, must comply with the law of transparency, good governance and access to public information. Article 20.4 of this law states that, if after 30 days there has been no response from the public administration, this silence is to be understood as meaning that the request to access the public information solicited has been refused.”

To this day, not a single government or research agency has procured solid evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is real in the way we have all been told. There are no sample cultures available or really anything to show that the China Virus is anything other than a false flag plandemic exercise being used to usher the planet into a new world order.

There is a wealth of information published by The Exposé about this subject that is worth your time to look over and consider.

More related news stories about Chinese Virus deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

HumansAreFree.com

DrEddyMD.com

TheExpose.uk

