FDA document admits “covid” PCR test was developed without isolated covid samples for test calibration, effectively admitting it’s testing something else

A document just released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) openly admits that the infamous PCR test for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was developed not with actual samples of the Chinese Virus, but rather what appears to be genetic material from a common cold virus.

Since the Fauci Flu in any of its “variant” forms has yet to be properly isolated, the FDA instead used regular cold/flu viruses to produce PCR tests – meaning everyone who tests “positive” for Chinese Germs is actually just testing positive for the seasonal flu.

This would, of course, explain why the flu nearly disappeared in 2020, as everyone who got sick was assigned a “covid” diagnosis. Many were saying this from the beginning and being called “conspiracy theorists,” but now the FDA is fessing up to the truth that this whole thing was a scam all along.

In the FDA document, it is clearly stated that ordinary seasonal flu genetic material was used as the testing marker in the PCR test kits because the authorities knew that many people would test “positive” for it, thus allowing them to use these results to create the “covid” narrative.

It is somewhat of a lengthy read, but have a look for yourself and see the deception in plain sight. There is no legitimate test out there that accurately identifies the presence of the Fauci Flu, and this is the smoking gun. From the document:

Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA (N gene; GenBank accession: MN908947.2) of known titer (RNA copies/µL) spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen.

Another revelation in the document is the admission by the FDA that test results are “pooled” together to produce numbers that are inaccurate. The FDA is quite literally manufacturing data as part of the plandemic narrative, and it is all revealed in the document.

Fraudulent PCR tests are being used to push vaccine genocide

What this all proves is that the plandemic narrative, as it was spread over the past year and a half, is contrived and false. What people are truly testing “positive” for remains unknown, or is just the common flu, because the tests are inherently fraudulent.

If more people would simply take a closer look at the facts, perhaps we could put a stop to the government’s vaccine genocide agenda, which aims to forcibly vaccinate everyone against their will under the cover of a public health “emergency.”

Though we are not quite at that point as of yet, the Biden regime is moving full-steam ahead with plans to deprive Americans of work, an education and even food if they refuse to take a Trump Vaccine to help “save lives.”

We are at a crossroads as a society where the time is now to decide if we are going to allow this type of medical fascism to persist, or if we are finally going to just say no to government tyranny.

Especially with regard to children, what the government is pushing using these fraudulent PCR tests as backing is nothing short of genocide. And unless we stop it, it will eventually affect us all.

“If the vaccine works, then the vaccinated should be protected from the rest of us,” one of our commenters rightfully pointed out. “If the vaccinated still contract the virus or any variant, then the vaccine doesn’t work, so why do they insist that I take it?”

“If they say that they are catching the variants from us unvaccinated, what proof do they have to back that up? How can they say for sure that they didn’t catch it from another vaccinated person? They can’t. Seeing that the vaccinated can contract it, they must also be able to spread it.”

The latest news stories about Chinese Virus deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

FDA.gov

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts