In Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world, HALF of all new “delta” infections are occurring in “fully vaccinated” people

According to reports, out of any country in the world, Israel is seeing the most compliance with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine push. As a result, Israel is also seeing a “spike” in new cases of the “delta variant” among the fully vaccinated.

The situation is so bad there, according to government and media talking-heads, that officials are, like dogs to their own vomit, reinstating mask mandates and other authoritarian provisions that they claim will help to “save lives.”

As many as 90 percent of all new infections with the Chinese Flu are occurring in people who got jabbed in obedience to the medical fascists. Only a minute few of all new "positive cases" are occurring in the unvaccinated.

Even so, the Israeli government, like many other governments, continues to push its non-jabbed citizens to roll up their sleeves and comply already, or else even worse restrictions could soon be on the way.

In order to buy and sell in Israel, Israelis are required to get the Trump Vaccine. It is one of the most oppressive regimes in the world right now, and it wants other countries to follow suit.

“The entrance of the Delta variant has changed the transmission dynamics,” announced Prof. Ran Balicer, the chief innovation officer for Israel’s largest health management company, Clalit.

Vaccinated people are the new pandemic

First discovered in India, the “delta variant” was not, according to government officials, supposed to be a problem in vaccinated people. Getting jabbed, we were all repeatedly told, was supposed to provide “immunity” against the disease.

We now know, however, that most new infections are occurring in people who got the jab. These same people are also spreading the variant to others, making them a public health menace.

The problem is prolific in Israel, and we are also now seeing it here in the United States where fully vaccinated people are getting sick and dying, many of them flooding into emergency rooms where they now occupy scarce hospital beds.

What were supposed to just be rare “breakthrough” infections are quickly becoming a new pandemic of the vaccinated, just as we long warned our readers.

As of this writing, more than 80 percent of Israelis over the age of 16 have received two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA (messenger RNA) injection, which permanently reprograms human DNA and turns people into spike protein factories.

“Our goal at the moment, first and foremost, is to safeguard the citizens of Israel from the Delta variant that is running amok in the world,” proclaimed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a recent statement pushing for more Israelis to get the Mark of the Beast injection at “warp speed.”

As admitted by The Wall Street Journal, at least half of all new delta variant infections in Israel are occurring just in people who were injected with the Pfizer vaccine.

“Why is this genocide taking so long to get to Nuremberg?” asked one of our commenters.

“The Final Solution vax is doing what it was intended to,” wrote another, drawing from World War II language about the “final solution.” “The vax’d should work their bucket lists while they still can.”

Others pointed out that they are growing weary of hearing the term “fully vaccinated” used by the government and the media to describe people who have received all of the injections demanded. It is a propaganda term used to suggest that the non-fully vaccinated are a danger to society when the exact opposite is true.

The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Trump Vaccines can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Archive.is

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

