Israeli study links Pfizer vaccine to deadly blood disease that causes blood clots

Israeli researchers have found that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a deadly blood disease that causes clots to form around the body.

On Monday, June 21, researchers from the Institute of Hematology at Shamir Medical Center in central Israel announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can cause thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), an autoimmune disease that affects the blood.

Happy, Healthy, HempTTP most commonly attacks small blood vessels around the body by causing blood clots (thrombi) to form. These clots can cause serious health problems if they fully block the vessels and restrict blood flow to the body’s organs such as the kidneys, heart and brain. (Related: Pfizer vaccine linked to heart inflammation in young men, Israeli experts conclude.)

The researchers from Shamir Medical were alerted to the problem after seeing a surge in TTP cases. Before the coronavirus pandemic, medical institutions in Israel would only detect a handful of cases per year. Now, health experts are seeing many cases every month.

The team that conducted the research said they found a “chronological connection” between the vaccination of Israelis with the Pfizer vaccine and the onset of TTP symptoms. They stressed that symptoms can arise in both newly-vaccinated individuals and in people whose TTP symptoms flared up after a long period of remission.

Despite the findings of the study, the research team behind it still supports vaccinations against COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Shamir Medical stressed that the study should not deter people from getting vaccinated. He encouraged anybody who has not yet been vaccinated to do so immediately.

Dr. Maya Koren-Michowitz, lead researcher and head of the Hematology and Translational Hemato-Oncology Laboratory at Shamir Medical, recommended that people with TTP get a medical clearance from their doctors before they get vaccinated. And if they do proceed with getting the coronavirus vaccine, she has asked these people to go to regular clinical evaluations to make sure they do not get blood clots.

The researchers have also called on vaccinated and “healthy people” to be vigilant and seek medical help immediately if TTP symptoms appear.

“Physicians and patients need to be alert to the clinical symptoms [of TTP]: weakness, fatigue, neurological disorders, hemorrhage and chest pain,” wrote the research team in a press release.

They pointed out that early diagnosis, combined with modern medical treatments, has increased the survival rate of TTP patients from 10 percent in the past to around 80 percent today.

The Israeli Ministry of Health is in the process of evaluating the research. Until the evaluation is complete, the ministry has asked the researchers from Shamir Medical to not consent to any further interviews.

Israel experiencing post-vaccination wave of infections

Israel is one of the most vaccinated nations in the world. According to the New York Times’ Covid World Vaccination Tracker, 61 percent of the entire population had already received at least one vaccine and 57 percent were fully vaccinated. The country’s vaccination rate is only topped by three other countries – Bahrain, Malta and the United Arab Emirates.

Even though the high rate of vaccination can supposedly prevent further infections, Israel has been experiencing an uptick in new coronavirus cases in recent days.

This new post-vaccination wave is being blamed on the rise of the delta variant of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, June 23, the Health Ministry registered 148 new coronavirus cases. This is the country’s highest daily increase since early May.

In response to the rise in cases, Israeli coronavirus czar Dr. Nahman Ash said the country was reinstating its indoor mask mandate beginning Sunday, June 27.

Ash added that the government was working on bringing more Pfizer vaccines to Israel despite the latest research proving the vaccine’s deadliness.

Read the latest research regarding the coronavirus vaccines by heading over to Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

JPost.com

MedlinePlus.gov

NYTimes.com

Haaretz.com

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.