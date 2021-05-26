“CoviShield” vaccine from AstraZeneca causes formerly healthy father to lose two meters of intestine following blood clot

AstraZeneca’s “safe and effective” Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine reportedly caused a 43-year-old father from Canada to lose about six feet of his intestine after the injection triggered a deadly blood clot inside his abdomen.

Shaun Mulldoon was perfectly healthy before the shot, but after “doing his part” to help “stop the spread,” he reacted so severely that his life has forever changed. He now has a gaping hole in his stomach from having to undergo emergency surgery to get the clot and part of his intestine removed.

Mulldoon says he was not adequately warned beforehand that the injection might cause such a reaction. Instead, he was told what the rest of the world is being told: that Wuhan Flu shots are a safer bet than the risk of contracting the virus.

Hidden deep within the literature for “CoviShield” is a small disclaimer that the injection could cause immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, or VITT. This is what Mulldoon suffered from his injection.

Other possible side effects include severe headache, pain, swollen limbs, nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath, not to mention permanent injuries and possibly even death.

German scientists recently identified what they say is the cause behind the AstraZeneca jab’s blood clotting issue. As it turns out, there are more than 1,000 proteins contained in the vaccine that can trigger a severe autoimmune response.

While not every person who gets injected with CoviShield will experience a worst-case scenario, Mulldoon was the unlucky winner of Big Pharma’s “Russian roulette” experiment, and will now have to live the rest of his life physically mutilated with health problems.

“This is life changing for us,” Mulldoon’s wife, Tara, told the media. She is one of the rare people who, after seeing the deadly impact of the injections, is not warning others not to take them.

“I feel like we have a long road ahead of us as far as his recovery goes. He’s lost half of his small intestine.”

The Mulldoons are still encouraging others to get injected, all things considered

On his social media accounts, Mulldoon has been posting “buyer’s remorse” sentiments that suggest he wishes he had not gotten the vaccine. Now, he can never go back to living a normal, healthy life.

“Seventeen days after my vaccine, [I] ended up going into emergency surgery to remove over six feet of my small intestine,” he told his followers.

“I had a massive blood clot. Second surgery two days later to remove more. My surgeon told me it was very close.”

Unfortunately for the Mulldoons, they have two school-aged children who will now suffer as well because their father has been damaged, possibly beyond repair.

“We are not anti-vaxxers,” Mulldoon’s wife stressed, still encouraging people to take the same jab her husband received. “We just want people to take any adverse symptoms following the vaccine – please take it seriously.”

Over in India, more than 100 patients at a single hospital died after getting their Chinese Virus injections. Mulldoon is at least happy that he is still alive, though there is no way to turn back time and make a different decision.

“Reactions to the toxins in traditional vaccines are one thing. These new ‘designer toxins’ are something else entirely,” wrote one commenter at Great Game India about the ordeal. “Who knows all the strange reactions vaccinated victims will experience?”

Another expressed perplexity that the Mulldoons would still be pro-vaccine, all things considered.

“Not anti-vaxxers? Even now? Can’t fix stupid,” this person wrote.

To learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jabs, be sure to check out ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts