Same Wuhan lab linked to covid recently tampered with monkeypox strains

Will the so-called monkeypox virus end up being yet another engineered bioweapon that we discover mysteriously “escaped” from a laboratory? It sure appears so.

Right before the new “outbreak,” the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was supposedly manipulating monkeypox strains using techniques that are linked to creating “contagious pathogens.”

The WIV assembled an entire monkeypox genome, which we are told makes it possible to identify the virus using the same PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing protocols used throughout the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

Back in February around the time that Russia invaded Ukraine, a study was published in the journal Virologica Sinica – this is the WIV’s quarterly scientific journal – about monkeypox. It was authored by nine WIV researchers who claim to have identified a portion of the monkeypox virus genome, enabling PCR tests to identify it.

Entitled “Efficient Assembly of a Large Fragment of Monkeypox Virus Genome as a qPCR Template Using Dual-Selection Based Transformation-Associated Recombination,” the paper’s contents read eerily similar to what was known about covid just before that manufactured scare was released and turned into a global plandemic.

Referred to throughout the paper as “MPXVs,” monkeypox viruses have strains that are “more pathogenic and [have] been reported to infect humans in various parts of the world,” the paper alleges.

“Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) is the gold standard for the detection of orthopoxvirus (including MPXV),” the paper goes on to explain.

“For pan-orthopoxviruses detection, the E9L (DNA polymerase) gene has been shown to be an excellent target for qPCR assays. For MPXV detection, Li et al. reported that the C3L (complement-binding protein) gene could be used as the qPCR target for the MPXV Congo Basin strain.”

Are they really so bold as to just openly admit in science journals now that they are creating and unleashing deadly bioweapons?

Since there has never been a monkeypox outbreak in China, the authors added that the viral genomic material required for qPCR detection is unavailable. Thus, they employed what is known as a dual-selective TAR to assemble a 55-kb MPXV genomic fragment that encompasses E9L and C3L, two valuable qPCR targets for detecting MPXC and other orthopoxviruses.

The purpose behind assembling this fragment was supposedly to provide a proper nucleotide template for detecting monkeypox using the same PCR methods used throughout the covid plandemic. This is ominous for many reasons, one of them being that this paper was published just before the new outbreak.

Could it be that this is another plandemic in the making? Will the world accept another round of lockdowns, mask mandates and monkeypox “vaccine” mandates, should this all be in the works?

It would seem as though the WIV has once again been caught creating a bioweapon under the guise of trying to develop a new detection method for monkeypox. And the development process for coming up with this detection method just so happens to be dangerous in that it could unleash an outbreak.

TAR assembly, when applied in virological research, the paper explains, “could also raise potential security concerns, especially when the assembled product contains a full set of genetic material that can be recovered into a contagious pathogen.”

“In this study, although a full-length viral genome would be the ideal reference template for detecting MPXV by qPCR, we only sought to assemble a 55-kb viral fragment, less than one-third of the MPXV genome,” the researchers go on to explain.

“This assembly product is fail-safe by virtually eliminating any risk of recovering into an infectious virus while providing multiple qPCR targets for detecting MPXV or other Orthopoxviruses.”

