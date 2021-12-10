The presence of a virus does NOT mean “disease:” PCR testing scheme EXPOSED as total science fraud

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Many people are still unaware of this, but the infamous PCR test for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is not an accurate tool for detecting the presence of this alleged “virus” inside people’s bodies. Not only that, but the presence of a virus does not equate to the presence of disease, despite what the government claims.

The Brownstone Institute put together an excellent paper about this subject that exposes the PCR testing scheme as a fraud.

Before the PCR test was invented in 1983, scientists had to wait for viruses to grow naturally in order to identify them. PCR technology changed all this by rapidly multiplying very small amounts of viral DNA in an exponential series of heating and cooling cycles.

The process is fully automated and only takes about an hour. The problem is that it can be tuned (i.e. misused) to pick up things that are not necessarily there.

“PCR revolutionised molecular biology but its most notable application was in genetic fingerprinting, where its ability to magnify even the smallest traces of DNA became a major weapon in the fight against crime,” the paper explains.

“But, like a powerful magnifying glass or zoom lens, if it’s powerful enough to find a needle in a haystack it’s powerful enough to make mountains out of molehills.”

PCR test inventor vehemently opposed to using it to diagnose diseases

Even Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test and winner of the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, recognized this. He went so far as to warn against using his PCR test to try to diagnose disease.

“PCR is a process that’s used to make a whole lot of something out of something,” Mullis stated. “It allows you to take a very miniscule amount of anything and make it measurable and then talk about it like it’s important.”

In other words, PCR tests should never have been used to try to diagnose people with “covid.” And yet this is what health authorities all around the world have been doing, deceiving and enslaving the public in the process.

It turns out that the PCR test can be calibrated to a cycle count so high that it will pick up pretty much anything and render someone “positive.” This is exactly what happened with covid, especially in areas with low rates of mask-wearing and vaccine-taking.

If the government wanted to make it seem like masks were working to “stop the spread,” then it would cycle down the PCR tests in areas of high compliance – and vice versa.

The other thing to keep in mind is that trace amounts of “covid,” assuming it even exists, would not be the same kind of threat as large amounts of covid. And yet the PCR test when applied in this manner sees no difference between small or large quantities of whatever it is that is being tested.

“Bacteria and viruses are different from other toxins, but the principle is the same,” Brownstone says. “Because they multiply and increase their dose with time, maximum permissible doses need to be based on the minimum dose likely to start an infection, known as the Minimum Infective Dose (MID).”

“PCR tests magnify the number of target DNA particles in a swab exponentially until they become visible. Like a powerful zoom lens, the greater the magnification needed to see something, the smaller it actually is.”

There is currently no standard measure of viral load in clinical samples. There is also no way to reproduce PCR test results because the nucleic acid target (the pathogen of interest), platform and format all differ.

More related news about coronavirus deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

Brownstone.org

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.