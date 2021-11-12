Covid “negative” patients are overwhelming hospitals, exactly as predicted with Antibody Dependent Enhancement

The mainstream media is stumped about the hordes of sick and dying patients that are now swarming American hospitals.

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.According to the talking-heads, these people do not have the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) because many of them are “fully vaccinated,” so the whole thing is a “mystery,” they claim.

Since the jabs are “safe and effective,” there is no explanation for this latest crisis. It must just be a coincidence, right?

“ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients – but many don’t even have covid,” reported Michigan Radio.

NPR also relayed the story, pretending as though there is no connection between this sudden spike in hospitalizations immediately following Joe Biden’s jab mandates.

As we reported, there are barely any hospital beds remaining as the completely jabbedflood their local ICUs.

“It’s hard to watch,” stated Tiffani Dusang, the emergency room nursing director at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich.

“I always feel very, very bad when I walk down the hallway and see that people are in pain or needing to sleep or needing quiet. But they have to be in the hallway with, as you can see, 10 or 15 people walking by every minute.”

Covid jabs are clearly and obviously what’s making people sick

The situation is much the same in Australia, where some of the worst Chinese Flu fascism has been thrust on the people in the name of “public health.”

ABC in Australia reported that hospitals across the country are “under pressure.” The same media outlet is blaming the surge on the “Delta (variant) threat.”

“Australian hospitals are already overwhelmed and falling behind, even with the ‘once-in-a-generation’ slowdown in patient numbers that came with COVID-19,” the media outlet reported, citing a report from medical authorities.

“According to the report, the number of patients leaving the emergency departments within four hours dropped to 69 per cent, its worst level since 2012-13.”

Australian Premier Mark McGowan gave a press conference recently in which he pretended not to know why fully vaccinated Australians are getting sick and dying in record numbers.

“This has been something that no one has ever seen before,” McGowan said. “Why it is, is hard to know, except that there is some evidence that it’s some sort of delayed reaction to ‘covid.’”

“But there are a huge number of people coming through the doors and we’re doing everything we can to try and manage it,” he added. “In particular, in the budget, we allocated another $1.9 billion for additional staff – doctors, nurses and the like.”

McGowan further revealed that an additional $3.1 billion was allocated for “new capital works” – because redistributing taxpayer money to pet projects is the government’s way of “curing” mystery diseases.

Sweden, which rejected most of the plandemic tyranny but still brought in the “Operation Warp Speed” jabs, is likewise seeing a “record month” in hospitalizations.

It would appear as though the fully jabbed in that country are experiencing antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) or some other cocktail of complications caused by the injections.

“It will be interesting to look at what this is about,” said Johan Björk, the head of an emergency room in Jönköping that is being overwhelmed with sick patients. “Research will certainly be done on this.”

“So, if it’s not covid and it seems to be an outbreak, what else has changed in, oh, say, the last 12 months?” asked one commenter at Information Liberation.

“Heck, I will give you a guess: it is usually plastic with a very sharp point with a chemical inside.”

“The transition to the New World Disorder is almost complete,” wrote another.

The latest news about the mounting death toll from Chinese Virus injections can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

InformationLiberation.com

DrEddyMD.com

Our organic, full-spectrum, high-CBD hemp extract allows you to enjoy the remarkable benefits of this impressive plant just like nature intended

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.