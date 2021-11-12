Covid “negative” patients are overwhelming hospitals, exactly as predicted with Antibody Dependent Enhancement

The mainstream media is stumped about the hordes of sick and dying patients that are now swarming American hospitals.

According to the talking-heads, these people do not have the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) because many of them are “fully vaccinated,” so the whole thing is a “mystery,” they claim.

Since the jabs are “safe and effective,” there is no explanation for this latest crisis. It must just be a coincidence, right?

“ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients – but many don’t even have covid,” reported Michigan Radio.

NPR also relayed the story, pretending as though there is no connection between this sudden spike in hospitalizations immediately following Joe Biden’s jab mandates.

As we reported, there are barely any hospital beds remaining as the completely jabbedflood their local ICUs.

“It’s hard to watch,” stated Tiffani Dusang, the emergency room nursing director at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich.

“I always feel very, very bad when I walk down the hallway and see that people are in pain or needing to sleep or needing quiet. But they have to be in the hallway with, as you can see, 10 or 15 people walking by every minute.”

Covid jabs are clearly and obviously what’s making people sick

The situation is much the same in Australia, where some of the worst Chinese Flu fascism has been thrust on the people in the name of “public health.”

ABC in Australia reported that hospitals across the country are “under pressure.” The same media outlet is blaming the surge on the “Delta (variant) threat.”

“Australian hospitals are already overwhelmed and falling behind, even with the ‘once-in-a-generation’ slowdown in patient numbers that came with COVID-19,” the media outlet reported, citing a report from medical authorities.

“According to the report, the number of patients leaving the emergency departments within four hours dropped to 69 per cent, its worst level since 2012-13.”

Australian Premier Mark McGowan gave a press conference recently in which he pretended not to know why fully vaccinated Australians are getting sick and dying in record numbers.

“This has been something that no one has ever seen before,” McGowan said. “Why it is, is hard to know, except that there is some evidence that it’s some sort of delayed reaction to ‘covid.’”

“But there are a huge number of people coming through the doors and we’re doing everything we can to try and manage it,” he added. “In particular, in the budget, we allocated another $1.9 billion for additional staff – doctors, nurses and the like.”

McGowan further revealed that an additional $3.1 billion was allocated for “new capital works” – because redistributing taxpayer money to pet projects is the government’s way of “curing” mystery diseases.

Sweden, which rejected most of the plandemic tyranny but still brought in the “Operation Warp Speed” jabs, is likewise seeing a “record month” in hospitalizations.

It would appear as though the fully jabbed in that country are experiencing antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) or some other cocktail of complications caused by the injections.

“It will be interesting to look at what this is about,” said Johan Björk, the head of an emergency room in Jönköping that is being overwhelmed with sick patients. “Research will certainly be done on this.”

“So, if it’s not covid and it seems to be an outbreak, what else has changed in, oh, say, the last 12 months?” asked one commenter at Information Liberation.

“Heck, I will give you a guess: it is usually plastic with a very sharp point with a chemical inside.”

“The transition to the New World Disorder is almost complete,” wrote another.

The latest news about the mounting death toll from Chinese Virus injections can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

