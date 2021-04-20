Experimental Covid-19 “vaccines” could cause mad cow disease, experts warn

Physicist and nuclear cardiologist Dr. Richard Fleming has issued a dire warning about the dangers of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines, which he says can cause mad cow disease.

Fleming told War Room’s Steve Bannon that he personally discovered back in the 1990s that the man-made spike proteins used in today’s China Virus jabs cause serious inflammation. This is why some of them are causing deadly blood clots.

The Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab here in the United States was recently put on hold after numerous recipients developed blood clots. The AstraZeneca jab used in Europe was also suspended for the same reason.

According to Fleming, the risks associated with taking a Kung Flu shot are high. In animal models, some of the test subjects developed spongiform and mad cow disease, he says.

“We also know two weeks afterwards, they develop … what causes Alzheimer’s and neurological diseases,” Fleming explained to Bannon.

In addition to potentially causing major inflammation, blood clotting, mad cow disease, neurological problems, and Alzheimer’s disease, injections for the Wuhan flu offer no benefits, Fleming maintains.

The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) documentation provided by the vaccines’ manufacturers to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) show that “there is no difference” in infection outcomes between the injected and the non-injected.

“I’m not anti-vax,” Fleming made sure to note. “I’m just anti-bad medicine.”

Fleming says Biden regime needs to call for immediate reevaluation of China Virus injections

According to Fleming, there are no benefits whatsoever to be had from taking any of the Wuhan flu shots. The data shows it, yet the federal government is ignoring the truth.

Fleming says the Biden regime needs to immediately reevaluate the alleged benefits of said shots to see if “there’s any demonstrated efficacy” because Fleming says “there’s not.”

“Secondly, what are the potential consequences of having already vaccinated a substantial number of individuals in this country?” Fleming further asked.

Anyone who was involved in the review process for these injections needs to be investigated. This includes Anthony Fauci, who has now been exposed for outsourcing gain of function research from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) – using American tax dollars, no less.

The Chinese Virus became a plandemic because of Fauci, who paid researchers in communist China to tamper with bat coronaviruses – an operation that could not have been done here in the U.S. due to its illegality.

There never would have been any lockdowns, face masks, failed businesses, suicides or other societal destruction were it not for Fauci’s crimes against humanity, which increasingly more people are becoming aware of as the plandemic unravels.

“Evidence shows that this virus is engineered with gain of function including mechanisms creating an Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR) with mRNA Reverse Transcription (RT) into cell DNA with Prion-like structures present in the virus spike protein,” Fleming explains on his website.

Fleming’s website, by the way, is a trove of valuable information about the Wuhan flu that you can use to learn more about where the novel virus appears to have come from, how it was made, and how the “vaccines” for it do not function as claimed.

According to Fleming, there is a paper trail for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that trails “from China’s bat caves to North Carolina,” with work being done on the virus to “increase infectivity and virulence.”

He also says documents trace the virus back to Wuhan with $3.5 million having been given to the WIV from Fauci.

You can learn more at FlemingMethod.com.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Pandemic.WarRoom.org

DrEddyMD.com

FlemingMethod.com

Related Posts