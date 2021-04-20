Experimental Covid-19 “vaccines” could cause mad cow disease, experts warn

Physicist and nuclear cardiologist Dr. Richard Fleming has issued a dire warning about the dangers of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines, which he says can cause mad cow disease.
Fleming told War Room’s Steve Bannon that he personally discovered back in the 1990s that the man-made spike proteins used in today’s China Virus jabs cause serious inflammation. This is why some of them are causing deadly blood clots.
The Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab here in the United States was recently put on hold after numerous recipients developed blood clots. The AstraZeneca jab used in Europe was also suspended for the same reason.
According to Fleming, the risks associated with taking a Kung Flu shot are high. In animal models, some of the test subjects developed spongiform and mad cow disease, he says.
“We also know two weeks afterwards, they develop … what causes Alzheimer’s and neurological diseases,” Fleming explained to Bannon.
In addition to potentially causing major inflammation, blood clotting, mad cow disease, neurological problems, and Alzheimer’s disease, injections for the Wuhan flu offer no benefits, Fleming maintains.
The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) documentation provided by the vaccines’ manufacturers to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) show that “there is no difference” in infection outcomes between the injected and the non-injected.
“I’m not anti-vax,” Fleming made sure to note. “I’m just anti-bad medicine.”
Fleming says Biden regime needs to call for immediate reevaluation of China Virus injections
According to Fleming, there are no benefits whatsoever to be had from taking any of the Wuhan flu shots. The data shows it, yet the federal government is ignoring the truth.
Fleming says the Biden regime needs to immediately reevaluate the alleged benefits of said shots to see if “there’s any demonstrated efficacy” because Fleming says “there’s not.”
“Secondly, what are the potential consequences of having already vaccinated a substantial number of individuals in this country?” Fleming further asked.
Anyone who was involved in the review process for these injections needs to be investigated. This includes Anthony Fauci, who has now been exposed for outsourcing gain of function research from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) – using American tax dollars, no less.
The Chinese Virus became a plandemic because of Fauci, who paid researchers in communist China to tamper with bat coronaviruses – an operation that could not have been done here in the U.S. due to its illegality.
There never would have been any lockdowns, face masks, failed businesses, suicides or other societal destruction were it not for Fauci’s crimes against humanity, which increasingly more people are becoming aware of as the plandemic unravels.
“Evidence shows that this virus is engineered with gain of function including mechanisms creating an Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR) with mRNA Reverse Transcription (RT) into cell DNA with Prion-like structures present in the virus spike protein,” Fleming explains on his website.
Fleming’s website, by the way, is a trove of valuable information about the Wuhan flu that you can use to learn more about where the novel virus appears to have come from, how it was made, and how the “vaccines” for it do not function as claimed.
According to Fleming, there is a paper trail for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that trails “from China’s bat caves to North Carolina,” with work being done on the virus to “increase infectivity and virulence.”
He also says documents trace the virus back to Wuhan with $3.5 million having been given to the WIV from Fauci.
You can learn more at FlemingMethod.com.
More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
Pandemic.WarRoom.org
DrEddyMD.com
FlemingMethod.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd