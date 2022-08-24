Pope Francis claims that getting vaccinated for covid is an “act of love”

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.One powerful way to show love for “God” and your fellow man is to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), according to Pope Francis.

New promotional advertising from the Roman Catholic Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development reiterates Pope Francis’ sacrilegious position that rolling up one’s sleeve for an abortion-tainted DNA modification injection is an “act of love” that is divinely inspired and ordained.

With so-called “flu season” soon on the way for the Northern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is once again tying “God” into his push for mass jabbing this fall. The Vatican is currently on its third installment of “The Pandemic and the Magisterium of Pope Francis” propaganda project, which aims to guilt more Catholics into getting shot.

This project, we are told, aims to “explore the Pope’s teachings on the global health crisis, reaffirming that one does not come out of the crisis the same, but either better or worse.” (Related: Pope Francis also loves transgenderism and openly promotes LGBT perversion.)

Reading between the lines, it becomes clear from that description that the plandemic was launched as a social catalyst to drive people either further into the matrix system of pharmaceutical slavery, or out of it completely. Those who rejected the lockdowns, masks and “vaccines” came out better, in this writer’s view, substantiating Revelation 18:3 which reads:

“Come out of her, my people, that you be not partakers of her sins, and that you receive not of her plagues.”

Remember when Southern Baptist leader Al Mohler told Christians to get jabbed for covid, claiming it was “part of our mandate” from “God?”

The entirety of Revelation 18 talks all about Mystery Babylon, which “is become the habitation of devils,” and its eventual fall. We are witnessing that fall in action right now, though many are unaware it is taking place – including many religious people who still believe their lying popes, pastors and leaders.

False prophets like Pope Francis continue to push people to get injected with the crown jewel of Mystery Babylon’s pharmakeia (pharmaceutical sorcery), also known as covid vaccines, claiming that getting injected is an “act of love.”

Another false prophet we warned you about previously is Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Albert Mohler, who similarly pushed Christians to get jabbed with Fauci Flu shots because the shots are a “successful” example of mankind’s “dominion” over the earth, he claims.

Both Pope Francis and Al Mohler are spreading doctrines of demons while claiming to speak for God. Such blasphemy will not go unpunished, just to be clear, as divine justice awaits these two – and many more like them.

“Being vaccinated with the vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love,” Pope Francis is seen stating in the latest propaganda video from the Vatican, “and contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love. Love for oneself, love for one’s family and friends, love for all people.”

The “poorest and most vulnerable” should get shot first, Pope Francis further says, while the “richest” are moved to the back of the line.

“It would be sad if this vaccine were to become the property of this nation or another, rather than universal and for all,” Pope Francis further believes about how Chinese Virus shots should be given to everyone for “free.”

Anyone who suggests otherwise, he continued to explain in the video clip, is guilty of spreading “misinformation.” According to Pope Francis, covid injections are our collective salvation, and they are the key to ensuring that we are all “saved together.”

“We will get better if we get better together,” Pope Francis contends.

More related news about Pope Francis and Al Mohler can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

NaturalNews.com

BlueLetterBible.org

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.