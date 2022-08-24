Pope Francis claims that getting vaccinated for covid is an “act of love”

One powerful way to show love for “God” and your fellow man is to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), according to Pope Francis.

New promotional advertising from the Roman Catholic Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development reiterates Pope Francis’ sacrilegious position that rolling up one’s sleeve for an abortion-tainted DNA modification injection is an “act of love” that is divinely inspired and ordained.

With so-called “flu season” soon on the way for the Northern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is once again tying “God” into his push for mass jabbing this fall. The Vatican is currently on its third installment of “The Pandemic and the Magisterium of Pope Francis” propaganda project, which aims to guilt more Catholics into getting shot.

This project, we are told, aims to “explore the Pope’s teachings on the global health crisis, reaffirming that one does not come out of the crisis the same, but either better or worse.” (Related: Pope Francis also loves transgenderism and openly promotes LGBT perversion.)

Reading between the lines, it becomes clear from that description that the plandemic was launched as a social catalyst to drive people either further into the matrix system of pharmaceutical slavery, or out of it completely. Those who rejected the lockdowns, masks and “vaccines” came out better, in this writer’s view, substantiating Revelation 18:3 which reads:

“Come out of her, my people, that you be not partakers of her sins, and that you receive not of her plagues.”

Remember when Southern Baptist leader Al Mohler told Christians to get jabbed for covid, claiming it was “part of our mandate” from “God?”

The entirety of Revelation 18 talks all about Mystery Babylon, which “is become the habitation of devils,” and its eventual fall. We are witnessing that fall in action right now, though many are unaware it is taking place – including many religious people who still believe their lying popes, pastors and leaders.

False prophets like Pope Francis continue to push people to get injected with the crown jewel of Mystery Babylon’s pharmakeia (pharmaceutical sorcery), also known as covid vaccines, claiming that getting injected is an “act of love.”

Another false prophet we warned you about previously is Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Albert Mohler, who similarly pushed Christians to get jabbed with Fauci Flu shots because the shots are a “successful” example of mankind’s “dominion” over the earth, he claims.

Both Pope Francis and Al Mohler are spreading doctrines of demons while claiming to speak for God. Such blasphemy will not go unpunished, just to be clear, as divine justice awaits these two – and many more like them.

“Being vaccinated with the vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love,” Pope Francis is seen stating in the latest propaganda video from the Vatican, “and contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love. Love for oneself, love for one’s family and friends, love for all people.”

The “poorest and most vulnerable” should get shot first, Pope Francis further says, while the “richest” are moved to the back of the line.

“It would be sad if this vaccine were to become the property of this nation or another, rather than universal and for all,” Pope Francis further believes about how Chinese Virus shots should be given to everyone for “free.”

Anyone who suggests otherwise, he continued to explain in the video clip, is guilty of spreading “misinformation.” According to Pope Francis, covid injections are our collective salvation, and they are the key to ensuring that we are all “saved together.”

“We will get better if we get better together,” Pope Francis contends.

Ethan Huff

