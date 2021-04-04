Nearly half of all healthcare workers are rejecting Covid-19 vaccines for sensible reasons

The media has categorized those who refuse to get injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) as “anti-vaxxers” who spread “misinformation” in defiance of medical establishment guidelines. The truth, though, is that those perhaps most opposed to the shots are doctors and nurses who work with pharmaceuticals every single day.

Nearly half of all healthcare workers are saying no to Chinese virus jabs, it turns out. A mere 52 percent of those who work in medicine have had at least one Wuhan flu shot while the other 48 percent are not planning to participate. One in six healthcare workers are even planning to quit their jobs if their employers tell them they have to be injected in order to continue working.

About 36 percent of healthcare workers say they question the safety and effectiveness of chemicals that were fast-tracked into production, followed by emergency authorization. None of the jabs have received official approval because all of them are still in clinical trials.

The survey, which was conducted by The Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation, is the largest and most comprehensive of its kind. It covered 1,327 staff working in hospitals, assisted-living facilities, patient homes, and other similar types of settings.

Why risk dying from a vaccine when the virus it supposedly “fights” is barely even a threat?

Similar research conducted by multiple major institutions, including Brown University and Harvard University, found that nearly 40 percent of all skilled nursing staff passed up getting jabbed for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) the first time around. Their reasons for saying no all make perfect sense.

For one, the so-called “vaccine” was developed far too quickly. It has also only received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as opposed to official approval – meaning there is no way to truly know if it is safe or effective.

Many healthcare workers have also expressed concerns about being unfamiliar with the ingredients used in the vaccines. One of them is polyethylene glycol (PEG), a chemical preservative that is known to be both toxic and anaphylactic.

As news reports continue to spread about vaccinated people falling ill or dying, many healthcare workers have also indicated that they cannot afford to risk of getting sick and missing work. Many also have families and cannot afford to die over a virus that has a 99.9-plus percent survival rate.

Female nurses and doctors are also concerned about becoming infertile from the jabs, which have also been known to trigger spontaneous miscarriages and abortions.

Finally, there is widespread concern among workers across many different sectors that the long-term effects of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections are unknown. It could take months or even years to see the true impact, and by then it will already be too late.

“Reasons for vaccine refusal include mistrust of the government and pharmaceutical companies, concerns about side effects made worse by rampant misinformation [sic] about the vaccine on social media, and concerns among Black healthcare workers which stem from a history of medical racism,” this other study revealed.

As it turns out, healthcare workers in many other countries feel similarly. The highest vaccine “acceptance” rate among healthcare workers anywhere in the world is in Israel where 78.1 percent say they would take the jab. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the other hand, only 27.7 percent of doctors say they would take it.

“By comparison, vaccine acceptance figures from surveys of the general public ranged between 70% and 79% – significantly higher than healthcare workers,” reports LifeSiteNews.

