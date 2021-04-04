13 Medicinal herbs for your survival garden

Growing your own medicine is an effective way to stay healthy during SHTF. When the disaster strikes and everyone is left to their own devices, you get to have peace of mind knowing that you have a survival garden filled with various healing herbs. What’s more, you don’t have to worry about pesticides and other toxins because you have complete control overplanting.

What herbs to plant

All herbs are beneficial in their own right, but not all are created equal. Here are the best herbs to grow in your survival garden: (Medicinal plants: 15 Must-have herbs in your survival garden)

1. Cumin

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.Cumin is an annual herbaceous plant commonly harvested for its health-promoting seeds. These seeds are dried and used popularly in traditional medicine. An excellent source of iron, they aid in digestion, improve cholesterol and fight inflammation. Studies have also shown that cumin seeds help lower blood sugar levels.

2. Dill

Dill is an annual plant whose seeds and leaves are commonly used as an herb and spice. Rich in important nutrients like phosphorus and magnesium, it helps soothe an upset stomach, lower cholesterol and get rid of bad breath.

3. Basil

Touted as the “king of herbs,” basil is an annual healing herb that packs an impressive punch of health benefits. Rich in antioxidants and other important nutrients, it protects against oxidative stress, cancer, diabetes and heart disease. Additionally, it helps treat appetite loss, nausea, flatulence and minor skin abrasions.

4. Cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper is an aromatic spice commonly grown as a perennial in the southern United States. Thanks mainly to its active ingredient, capsaicin, this pepper boosts metabolism, soothes migraines and joint pain, and reduces hunger. Used topically, it also helps stop bleeding in minor wounds.

5. German chamomile

German chamomile is an annual herb native to southern and eastern Europe. Used popularly used for teas and infusions, it helps treat anxiety, indigestion, skin irritations and insomnia.

6. Garlic

No survival garden would be complete without good, old garlic. For starters, it is a potent healing herb with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antitoxic and antibacterial properties. Studies have shown that garlic helps treat high blood pressure, fight aging, boost immunity and detoxify heavy metals within the body. Moreover, it easy to add to dishes and grows perennially. (Related: Medicinal plants: Potent antiviral herbs to add to your diet.)

7. Feverfew

Also known as wild chamomile and bachelor’s buttons, feverfew is a perennial flowering plant from the daisy family. Used commonly in traditional medicine, this potent herb works as a terrific home remedy for fever and pain.

8. Catnip

Linked for its calming effect on cats, catnip is a mild sedative of the mint family. It helps soothe stress, anxiety, coughs and fever, on top of constipation, flatulence cramping and bloating.

9. Lemon balm

Lemon balm is a perennial plant that also comes from the same family as mint. Known for its calming properties, this lemon-scented herb helps soothe anxiety and improve sleep quality and appetite. Topically, it also helps heal bug bites and stings.

10. Parsley

A biennial plant, parsley blooms and seeds in two years before dying. More than just a garnish, it is also a potent healing herb rich in iron and other nutrients. It boosts your body’s energy levels and blood circulation, relieves flatulence, and treat kidney and bladder infections.

11. Sage

Sage is a popular natural remedy for a variety of ailments. Ancient civilization used sage to stop bleeding and treat ulcers, sores, coughs, irritated throat and inflamed gums. Sage is commonly grown as a perennial in hot, humid zones and an annual in colder climates.

12. Thyme

A perennial plant, thyme is popularly used in traditional medicine, thanks to its antiseptic, anti-viral, anti-parasitic and anti-fungal properties. It helps treat bronchitis, coughs, sore throat and stomach discomfort. It also enhances mood, thanks to a compound called carvacrol.

13. Rosemary

Rosemary is a brain-boosting perennial herb thought to improve brain function. It helps sharpen memory, focus and thinking, and fight oxidative stress in the brain. Moreover, it can soothe indigestion and muscle spasms and keep your nervous system in good shape.

Growing your own medicine provides much-needed security during a time of chaos and collapse. Enrich your survival garden now with these powerful healing herbs.

Virgilio Marin

Sources include:

IndianExpress.com

MedicalNewsToday.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.