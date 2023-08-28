 
Pfizer confidential docs show 2025 depopulation forecast is NOT far-fetched

The world is starting to realize that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are actually aimed at mass extermination within a targeted timeframe, thanks to the confidential Pfizer documents that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been forced to publish by court order. The Pfizer documents contain information about the company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

In 2020, a controversial forecast by global intelligence and consulting firm Deagel Corporation gained attention over its startling prediction of a significant depopulation event in five years. Deagel is a minor branch of the U.S. military intelligence, one of the many secretive organizations which collect data for high-level decision-making purposes and prepares confidential briefing documents for agencies like the National Security Agency, the United Nations (UN) and the World Bank.

Deagel predicted that the United Kingdom would see its population decline by 77.1 percent, and the United States by 68.5 percent by the year 2025. There are also dim forecasts for other Western countries like Germany, Australia, Spain and France.

These bold claims made by Deagel are now supported by plenty of evidence, including the Pfizer documents.

Deagel’s forecast was taken down from the company’s website sometime in 2020 after it started to become evident that the COVID-19 injections were contributing to a drop in population and excess deaths. But independent news portal Expose used the Wayback Machine/Internet Archive to retrieve the post about the consulting firm’s forecast.

“Sadly, the confidential Pfizer documents coupled with staggering deaths among children suggest Deagel’s depopulation figures were not just an estimation, but a target,” the Expose article stated.

Many pregnant women lost their babies after taking Pfizer’s COVID-19 jab

One of the documents in the data dump is on the use of the Pfizer injection in pregnant and lactating women, which indicated that many pregnant women who took the vaccine lost their babies. (Related: Pfizer data reveals COVID-19 vaccines were NEVER safe for pregnant women.)

The pharmaceutical giant also stated in the said document that on Feb. 28, 2021, there were 270 known cases of exposure to the mRNA injection during pregnancy and 46 percent of the 124 mothers exposed to Pfizer injection suffered an adverse reaction.

And out of those that suffered an adverse reaction, 49 were considered non-serious adverse reactions and 75 were considered serious. This means 58 percent of the mothers who reported suffering adverse reactions suffered a serious adverse event, ranging from uterine contraction to fetal death.

Pfizer also admitted that of the 270 pregnancies they monitored, they have absolutely no idea what happened in the vast majority of them. The company also noted that 28 of the 29 outcomes resulted in the loss or death of the babies. This means, 97 percent of the known outcomes of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy have resulted in the loss of a child.

Even if you add the unknown outcomes to lower the percentage, the fact remains that these deaths could have been avoided if the pregnant mothers did not take the COVID-19 vaccines.

