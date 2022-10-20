OB/GYN says covid jabs are triggering “massive,” “unprecedented” adverse events in pregnant women, babies

Appearing on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s show recently to discuss his first-hand experience with the effects of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” on patients, Dr. James Thorp, a 42-year OB/GYN, revealed that the adverse events in pregnant women and their unborn babies is “unprecedented.”

Since the launch of Operation Warp Speed under Donald Trump, Thorp has seen a “massive” increase in miscarriages, as well as fetal malformation, fetal cardiac abnormalities, fetal cardiac arrhythmias, fetal cardiac arrest, severe placental problems causing inter-uterine growth restrictions, and vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

“It’s way off the charts,” Thorp told Pinsky. (Related: Last November, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published a study showing that 90 percent of babies die during first trimester of pregnancy in “fully vaccinated” mothers.)

Health damage from Chinese Virus injections is so massive, in fact, that it now far outpaces the criteria used by both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to indicate “severe danger signals” in an injection. It is also far beyond anything ever seen before with any other vaccine.

“I suspect the cause of [the VAIDS cases] is because of the thymus gland,” Thorp explained about how he believes VAIDS is forming in the “fully vaccinated.”

“The thymus gland is under the sternum, and it’s massive in the fetus – very tiny in [adults]. But it’s the organ that’s responsible for seeding all of the t-cell clones. And if you look at that Japanese biodistribution data, it also [shows that it] concentrates in the thymus.”

According to Thorp, a fourfold increase was observed in an adult thymus, but in the newborn thymus it is “probably more like 120-fold because it’s so vascular and lipophilic, and these children might have lifelong VAIDS because of that insult to the thymus in utero.”

Covid injections are triggering “many, many, many complications,” Thorp says

Back in the spring, Thorp told The Epoch Times that he sees upwards of 7,000 high-risk pregnancy patients per year, but that what he has seen in the past two years is “unprecedented.”

There have been “many, many, many complications in pregnant women, in moms and in fetuses, in children,” he added.

It is unfortunate that millions of Americans fell for the covid lie hook, line and sinker. The jabs were never properly safety tested for the average person, let alone in pregnant women.

As explained by LifeSiteNews, Trump is largely responsible for this because he launched “accelerated development” of the jabs through Operation Warp Speed, a military initiative that aimed to inject the entire world as quickly as possible with no safety testing.

While it would normally take many years to develop a new vaccine, Trump bragged about rushing the shots into production at warp speed with a “lack of transparency from their manufacturers and mounting evidence of serious adverse effects.”

Some diehard Trump supporters continue to claim that because he did not mandate the shots that Trump is somehow innocent in all this and was merely “deceived.” The truth, though, is that Trump rushed the shots through so the next guy could mandate them, kind of like a basketball assist – because they are all in it together even though they pretend to be on opposite sides, sad to say.

“My concern is for the children, adolescents, and teens whose reproductive systems are in various stages of development,” wrote a commenter at Natural News. “It’s impossible to know how the mRNA vaccines will affect their ability to conceive and carry healthy babies to term.”

“Are they being targeted for sterility or having malformed babies? It’s gotten to be a redundant statement, but this is criminal.”

The latest news coverage about dangerous and ineffective Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

