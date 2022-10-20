OB/GYN says covid jabs are triggering “massive,” “unprecedented” adverse events in pregnant women, babies

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Appearing on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s show recently to discuss his first-hand experience with the effects of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” on patients, Dr. James Thorp, a 42-year OB/GYN, revealed that the adverse events in pregnant women and their unborn babies is “unprecedented.”

Since the launch of Operation Warp Speed under Donald Trump, Thorp has seen a “massive” increase in miscarriages, as well as fetal malformation, fetal cardiac abnormalities, fetal cardiac arrhythmias, fetal cardiac arrest, severe placental problems causing inter-uterine growth restrictions, and vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

“It’s way off the charts,” Thorp told Pinsky. (Related: Last November, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published a study showing that 90 percent of babies die during first trimester of pregnancy in “fully vaccinated” mothers.)

Health damage from Chinese Virus injections is so massive, in fact, that it now far outpaces the criteria used by both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to indicate “severe danger signals” in an injection. It is also far beyond anything ever seen before with any other vaccine.

“I suspect the cause of [the VAIDS cases] is because of the thymus gland,” Thorp explained about how he believes VAIDS is forming in the “fully vaccinated.”

“The thymus gland is under the sternum, and it’s massive in the fetus – very tiny in [adults]. But it’s the organ that’s responsible for seeding all of the t-cell clones. And if you look at that Japanese biodistribution data, it also [shows that it] concentrates in the thymus.”

According to Thorp, a fourfold increase was observed in an adult thymus, but in the newborn thymus it is “probably more like 120-fold because it’s so vascular and lipophilic, and these children might have lifelong VAIDS because of that insult to the thymus in utero.”

Covid injections are triggering “many, many, many complications,” Thorp says

Back in the spring, Thorp told The Epoch Times that he sees upwards of 7,000 high-risk pregnancy patients per year, but that what he has seen in the past two years is “unprecedented.”

There have been “many, many, many complications in pregnant women, in moms and in fetuses, in children,” he added.

It is unfortunate that millions of Americans fell for the covid lie hook, line and sinker. The jabs were never properly safety tested for the average person, let alone in pregnant women.

As explained by LifeSiteNews, Trump is largely responsible for this because he launched “accelerated development” of the jabs through Operation Warp Speed, a military initiative that aimed to inject the entire world as quickly as possible with no safety testing.

While it would normally take many years to develop a new vaccine, Trump bragged about rushing the shots into production at warp speed with a “lack of transparency from their manufacturers and mounting evidence of serious adverse effects.”

Some diehard Trump supporters continue to claim that because he did not mandate the shots that Trump is somehow innocent in all this and was merely “deceived.” The truth, though, is that Trump rushed the shots through so the next guy could mandate them, kind of like a basketball assist – because they are all in it together even though they pretend to be on opposite sides, sad to say.

“My concern is for the children, adolescents, and teens whose reproductive systems are in various stages of development,” wrote a commenter at Natural News. “It’s impossible to know how the mRNA vaccines will affect their ability to conceive and carry healthy babies to term.”

“Are they being targeted for sterility or having malformed babies? It’s gotten to be a redundant statement, but this is criminal.”

The latest news coverage about dangerous and ineffective Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.