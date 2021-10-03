CDC encourages pregnant women to take COVID vaccines, citing spike in pregnancy deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an “urgent” alert for pregnant women to get their dose of COVID-19 vaccines due to a recent record surge in deaths and possible birth defects linked to the virus.

In a statement, the CDC noted that pregnancy during the pandemic is an added concern for families, and pregnant people are encouraged to speak with their healthcare providers about the protective benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine in keeping themselves and their babies safe.

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.A longer release from the CDC also stated that August saw the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths in pregnant people in a single month, with 22 fatalities reported. The risk of ICU admissions and “intensive ventilation” for pregnant women has also increased more than two-fold, while the risk of death increased by 70 percent. The CDC also warned of complications that the virus could cause during pregnancy, which can include inducing premature labor and stillbirth.

The CDC declared that COVID-19 vaccines were safe for pregnant women in April after a major study found no significant safety concerns to their health. It also reiterated the same stance days before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine. The CDC cited more recent data which said that the jabs did not show any increased risk of miscarriage among nearly 2,500 who received an mRNA vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Vaccination coverage in pregnant women is said to be highest among Asian women (45.7 percent), and lowest among Blacks (15.6 percent).

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky claimed in a White House COVID-19 briefing that studies show vaccines are safe for pregnant women. She shared that they now have extraordinary safety data with all of the vaccines.

“We know that pregnant women are at increased risk of severe disease, of hospitalization and ventilation. They’re also at increased risk for adverse events to their baby. We now have data that demonstrates that vaccines — at whatever time in pregnancy or lactating that they’re given — are actually safe and effective and have no adverse events to mom or to baby,” she claimed during the briefing.

She also claimed that some antibodies from the vaccine could transfer to the baby, potentially protecting it. Similar to the flu, the immune system proteins activated in the mother’s body could travel to that of her unborn child. (Related: Public health ‘experts’ push to inject COVID-19 vaccine into pregnant women.)

Dr. Dana Meaney Delman, the CDC’s lead on maternal immunization, also told its Advisory Committee On Immunization Practices about the worrying trends among pregnant women, sharing that there have been increased numbers of pregnant people admitted to the ICU in July and August. The trend continued in September.

Are vaccines truly safe for pregnant women?

Pregnancy is on the CDC’s list of conditions that could increase the risk for severe COVID. Though the absolute risk of severe infection is low, symptomatic pregnant patients are more than twice as likely to require admission to intensive care or need interventions like mechanical ventilation. They are also more likely to die.

Some data also suggest that pregnant people suffering from COVID-19 are more likely to experience conditions that complicate pregnancy, such as pre-eclampsia, compared to those who don’t have COVID.

Clinical trials don’t usually include pregnant women, and they were not included in the COVID-19 vaccine trials, which is why data on safety and effectiveness remain limited in the group. However, some studies conducted since the vaccines were authorized claim that they do not increase the risk of miscarriage.

That said, one journal that claimed such recently changed its tune. After publishing a study that claimed that COVID-19 vaccines were safe for pregnant women, the New England Journal of Medicine issued a correction due to a lack of evidence in said study.

“At the time of publication of preliminary findings in the Original Article related to this editorial, the number of spontaneous abortions was 104 and there was 1 stillbirth,” the correction reads. “However, no proportion could be determined for the risk of spontaneous abortion among participants vaccinated before 20 weeks of gestation because follow-up information was not yet available for the majority of those persons.”

Get more news about COVID-19 vaccines and other related updates at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

Edition.CNN.com

NYTimes.com

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.