FDA “full authorization” of Pfizer covid vaccine BROKE THE LAW in numerous ways, agency now complicit in CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

The vaccine industry’s stranglehold over the US government has never been more blatant and unashamed. With the “full authorization” and licensure of Pfizer’s experimental series of mRNA inoculations, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just subverted their own federal regulations and gold standards, while ignoring the vast amount of injuries reported after inoculation.

The FDA is violating multiple principles of medical ethics and is complicit in crimes against humanity after approving Pfizer and BioNTech’s new drug, Comirnaty. For eight months, this so-called vaccine has ravaged the health of the nation, with 3,033 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, of which 1,335 came directly from the Pfizer shot. A shocking 8,396 blood clotting disorders were reported, of which 3,586 reports were attributed to Pfizer.

This drug company is also responsible for 44 percent of the 126,905 reports of anaphylaxis and over 200 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Pfizer is also responsible for 1,300 cases of Bell’s palsy. Tens of thousands of people have been sent to the emergency room because of these injections, with over 17,000 permanently disabled and over 13,000 pronounced dead after taking the shots. This holocaust is happening in the young and old, as the spike proteins congregate in vital organs and cause inflammation in the cardiovascular system.

Pfizer and BioNTech are damaging human immunity and inflicting widespread pain and suffering, and the FDA is complicit

All this pain and suffering will continue, and human immunity to coronaviruses will be permanently damaged because Pfizer’s “vaccine” protocol wanes within six months. For the past eight months, the FDA allowed an illegal emergency use authorization (EUA) to facilitate this holocaust. This EUA is illegal if there is an alternative treatment that is considered safe, effective and readily available. Millions of people have recovered using early anti-viral, immune-modulating treatments like ivermectin, budesonide, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, vitamin D, etc., but the science has been suppressed. For 18 months, the FDA has refused to evaluate treatments that worked in the US and abroad, paving the way for destructive and illegally-authorized injections that have only added to the pain and suffering in the medical system.

Furthermore, the FDA is in violation of black letter law which requires a full hearing and disclosure of all data from the full set of clinical trials. These trials won’t be completed until early 2022, and a full evaluation on myocarditis and pericarditis won’t be completed until 2026. Under black letter law, all remaining EUAs for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are expired. Healthcare practitioners cannot administer these injections now that Pfizer has been fully approved, but millions of doses are set to be used anyway, in violation of federal regulations. (Related: FDA ethically obligated to pull covid injections off the market, or risk becoming complicit in crimes against humanity.)

FDA commits multiple crimes with an illegal authorization of a deadly medical experiment

First, the FDA approved the vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, even though no scientist has isolated this causative agent from a human being or proved its replication in a human cell line. Healthcare professionals have been coerced and pressured to administer these new mRNA instructions into people to reproduce lab engineered spike proteins that have never been clinically proven to be the actual causative agent for the illnesses that are represented by the flagship term ‘Covid-19’. It is shocking that the FDA would not require Pfizer to provide proof of this scientific process, to determine if the starting points and endpoints are true or fraudulent across their entire study design.

Critical data to support the approval is also missing, including animal testing and a true placebo. Under black label laws, this information is required to be in the package insert, but it is not there. The four phases of clinical research were supposed to come after pre-clinical animal studies. This was violated, as the FDA lumped all participants into phase 1, 2 and 3 trials. Pfizer committed further acts of science fraud by vaccinating the placebo group from the clinical trials, deleting the control group and forever obscuring the data.

Moreover, the package insert for this product does not contain any details about the product’s pharmacokinetics, how the drug behaves, where it goes, how the body eliminates it, and all the safety data to support its use. The vaccine is intended for intramuscular injection, but it is often delivered subcutaneously by untrained medical professionals, and there is evidence the spike proteins are traveling past the deltoid muscles, into the bloodstream. The majority of tables that are included in the package insert obfuscate the data on the serious adverse events and downplay the damage the vaccines have caused. The side effect profile after the second dose is ten times the rate of the first injection, warranting the product’s withdrawal, not its full approval. Individuals with a prior history of cardiovascular disease, blood clots, autoimmune issues, seizures, organ damage, eye disorders, hematologic damage, skin reactions or neurological issues won’t be given adequate informed consent because the package insert omits these contraindications on purpose.

The package insert reveals that there is no safety reassurance for pregnant women because all available data is “insufficient to inform vaccine associated risks in pregnancy.” The FDA also says that they do not know if the spike proteins produced by the vaccine can be produced in breast milk, harming a newborn. The lipid nano-particles used to deliver the messenger RNA consist of Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, which is only approved for research purposes and is not for human or veterinary use. This ingredient is known to irritate mucous membranes and the upper respiratory tract.

The FDA has not disclosed any legal obligations for the vaccine companies either, as more vaccine injuries are certain to occur. This means Pfizer and BioNTech are indemnified under the EUA and are currently working on a deal to exempt themselves from legal liability under the Comirnaty label.

Watch Dr. Jane Ruby break down the FDA’s illegal approval and criminal misconduct.

Lance D Johnson

