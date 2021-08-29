Most covid deaths now occurring in “fully vaccinated” people

The government of the United Kingdom has released new data showing that the vast majority of “delta variant” deaths are occurring among people who got “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Only one third of all deaths supposedly caused by the delta variant are occurring in people who did not get the jab, which clearly shows that “Operation Warp Speed” is an utter failure – assuming that “saving lives” was the goal, anyway.

Global Healing Center's Selenium supplement is plant-derived, highly bioavailable, and made from 100% organic materials to support your body naturally.From February 1 through August 2, the U.K. recorded 742 deaths allegedly caused by the delta variant. Of these, 402 were fully vaccinated while 79 had received just one shot. The remaining 253 cases were unvaccinated.

You can view the official government report outlining the data at this link.

“If you get covid having been vaccinated, according to this data, you are much more likely to die than if you were not vaccinated!” writes Chris Waldburger on his Substack.

“Obviously some allowance must be made for more elderly people being vaccinated, but not enough to change the bottom line: This vaccine is not nearly as effective as advertised.”

Covid vaccinations must stop in the best interest of public health

In every country where Fauci Flu shot uptake is high, including in Israel, deaths and hospitalizations are soaring.

A whopping 60 percent of all new hospitalizations in Israel are “fully vaccinated” patients who are now being told by their government that they need a third “booster” shot in order to stay “safe” against vaccine-caused mutations.

“The powers that be will not admit there is something terribly wrong,” Waldburger adds, calling for “a complete recalibration of global policy” as “the only moral option” here.

“They will not acknowledge the clear science that people with natural immunity, and the young and healthy, do not need to take the risks of these injections.”

Waldburger also explains that natural immunity, meaning real immunity, is the best way to go. Vaccine-induced “immunity,” if you can even call it that, lasts for only a very short time at best. At worst, it destroys natural immunity forever, leaving a person prone to a lifetime of disease.

You can learn more about natural immunity and why it is superior to vaccine-induced “immunity.”

How many more new “variants” will emerge from the booster shots?

Now that this is becoming widely apparent with Wuhan Flu shots, governments around the world are ramping up the booster shot propaganda, claiming that a semi-annual injection is necessary for the “fully vaccinated” to stay “immune” to disease.

This makes no sense, of course, as the first two jabs clearly did nothing to promote immunity while leaving the injected prone to disease. The apparent hope, however, is that the injected will turn off their brains and just obey the orders.

Once the booster shot campaign really gets going and additional needles are plunged into arms, we expect a slew of new “variants,” likely even more deadly than the last, which will drive calls for a fourth booster, and so on and so forth, forever.

The plan would seem to be to so destroy people’s immune systems with these shots that they are forever reliant upon Big Pharma and the government to give them their next hit of “immunity” every six months or so.

“The truth is probably that the 253 unvaccinated deaths were from other causes, not covid or delta,” speculated one commenter at Chris Waldburger’s blog.

“Historians will look back and call this the malignant hypochondria era,” wrote another. “So there really is something going around that’s far more pernicious than Covid-19.”

Chinese Virus injections are a death sentence. To keep up with the latest, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ChrisWaldburger.Substack.com

Gov.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Biznews.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.