Evidence-based medicine consultancy issues “yellow card” warning about dangers of covid vaccines

A “community interest company” that says it conducts research on behalf of the general public with no conflicts of interest has issued a “yellow card” warning against Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” which “may require further investigation” to “identify issues which might not have been previously known about” concerning their safety.

In a letter, Dr. Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD, Director of the Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy Ltd and EbMC Squared CiC, explains that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has identified certain present conditions under which medicines studied in clinical trials – in this case Wuhan Flu shots – do not perform the same way in real-life as they purportedly did when Big Pharma was evaluating them.

Lawrie says experts are concerned that Chinese Virus injections could pose serious problems that “may not be seen until a very large number of people have received the medicine.” Already, large numbers of people are dying or suffering serious adverse drug reactions (ADRs) from the shots, and the government is pretending as though nothing is wrong.

In the Yellow Card system, 1,253 deaths have already been reported, along with 888,196 ADRs. This captures the time period between Jan. 4, 2021, and May 26, 2021.

Lawrie and her team broke down the data into six categories:

• Bleeding, Clotting and Ischaemic ADRs

• Immune System ADRs

• ‘Pain’ ADRs

• Neurological ADRs

• ADRs involving loss of Sight, Hearing, Smell or Speech

• Pregnancy ADRs

In each of these six categories, the word “death” was included in the search, along with other qualifiers. The goal was to determine how many injuries and deaths are tied to all of the Chinese Virus injections currently on the market, including the mRNA varieties from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and the viral vector varieties from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

“We have not compared the frequencies of ADRs between different vaccines; however, our impression is that ADRs were not limited to any particular vaccine brand (AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna) or type (mRNA and DNA) currently used in the U.K.,” the report explains.

“On the latter, most reported ADRs to date (941,774 ADRs and 5,474 deaths) have occurred among individuals in the 18 to 44 years and 45 to 64 years of age categories (38% and 35%, respectively); the vast majority (72%) of reported ADRs have occurred among women. Unfortunately, we have been unable to examine the U.K. Yellow Card data according to age and gender due to lack of data availability.”

Wuhan Flu shots threaten to permanently embed synthetic spike proteins into human DNA

Also cited in the report is a recent scientific paper that identified numerous potential acute and long-term pathologies associated with Chinese Flu injections. These include:

• Pathogenic priming, multisystem inflammatory disease and autoimmunity

• Allergic reactions and anaphylaxis

• Antibody dependent enhancement

• Activation of latent viral infections

• Neurodegeneration and prion diseases

• Emergence of novel variants of SARS-CoV-2

• Integration of the spike protein gene into the human DNA

We have covered some of these bullet points here at Natural News over the past several months, including the pathogenic priming issue, which was highlighted earlier this year by an emergency room nurse from San Diego who tested “positive” for the Chinese Virus after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer injection.

Based on this and other related cases, experts have determined that Wuhan Flu shots pathogenically prime people’s bodies to develop more illness upon future exposure, rendering the injections both harmful and ineffective.

As far as allergies go, Chinese Virus injections contain toxic ingredients like polyethylene glycol (PEG) that are known to trigger anaphylaxis in some recipients, potentially causing long-term health damage.

Antibody dependent enhancement, or ADE, is another serious problem associated with the jabs that is reason enough to avoid them. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is unable to get its story straight concerning the relevance of antibodies as they concern the Chinese Virus, and the “science” is thus all over the map.

Some of the latest studies also show that Chinese Virus injections are causing neurodegeneration and prion diseases like mad cow that in some cases take years to manifest – but they will come, and likely on a mass scale.

There is a lot of fear being generated by the mainstream media about so-called “variants” that are supposedly spreading throughout the U.K., India and elsewhere, but evidence shows that these variants are actually contained within the “vaccines” that are being injected into people’s arms.

It is the jabs, in other words, and not people’s respiratory systems, that are harboring Chinese Virus variants and spreading them throughout the global population. Lawrie draws attention to this fact in her report.

And finally, the integration of spike protein genes into human DNA is once again a direct result of the injections, which are embedding them into the human genome via the tip of a needle.

“An immediate halt to the vaccination programme is required whilst a full and independent safety analysis is undertaken to investigate the full extent of the harms, which the UK Yellow Card data suggest include thromboembolism, multisystem inflammatory disease, immune suppression, autoimmunity and anaphylaxis, as well as Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE),” Lawrie urges.

“Due to the need for expedience, we have not detailed all ADRs in this preliminary report. The existing Yellow Card data covering just under a five-month period indicate that the extent of morbidity and mortality associated with the COVID-19 vaccines is unprecedented.”

Ethan Huff

