Covid vaccines could trigger prion-linked brain degeneration similar to mad cow disease?

New research published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research has identified numerous pathways through which the messenger RNA (mRNA) injections from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna could cause serious neurological conditions such as mad cow disease.
Dr. Stephanie Seneff, who works in the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), along with colleague Greg Nigh from Naturopathic Oncology in Portland, Ore., identified a “signature motif” within the injections that they say increases the risk that misfolding will occur, creating toxic oligomers. They call this the glycine zipper motif.
“It is characterized by a pattern of two glycine residues spaced by three intervening amino acids, represented as GxxxG,” they explain.
“The bovine prion linked to MADCOW has a spectacular sequence of ten GxxxGs in a row … (and) the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is a transmembrane protein, and it contains five GxxxG motifs in its sequence … (and, thus) it becomes extremely plausible that it could behave as a prion.”
The two mRNA “vaccines” from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were specifically designed with an altered sequence of these amino acid strands, where two adjacent amino acids in the fusion domain were replaced with a pair of prolines.
“This is done intentionally in order to force the protein to remain in its open state and make it harder for it to fuse with the membrane,” the scientists revealed. “This seems to us like a dangerous step towards misfolding potentially leading to prion disease.”
Expect a wave of mad cow disease among the covid vaccinated
In case you are unfamiliar with prions, they were first described as the method by which mad cow disease causes brain degeneration due to the misfolding of proteins inside the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that “prion diseases are usually rapidly progressive and always fatal.”
Perhaps more disturbing is that prion diseases like mad cow can remain dormant for years, or even decades, before unleashing their deadly attack. This implies that those who were jabbed for the Chinese Virus could suffer deadly side effects on a delayed schedule.
While Pfizer insists that the RNA fragments in its injections will not result in expressed proteins due to their alleged rapid degradation, Seneff and Nigh found that they can still contribute to the cellular stress that promotes prion-associated conformational changes in the spike proteins that are present.
The paper also cites the work of Dr. J. Bart Classen, who was the first to publish a research paper just last month on the possibility of Chinese Virus injections inducing prion-linked brain degeneration. Classen was bashed by the media and told to listen to the “science” from Pfizer that its vaccine is 100 percent safe and effective.
It is worth noting that the largest case of healthcare fraud in history was committed by Pfizer, resulting in a massive $2.3 billion settlement having to be paid out for damages. This occurred in 2009.
Not even a full 12 years later and people are once again trusting this company to “safely” and “effectively” vaccinate them against Chinese Germs, not realizing that what is contained within those vials could, and probably eventually will, kill them.
“I wonder if mad cow disease was really the result of mRNA testing on cows,” one commenter speculated about the true origin of mad cow disease. “This shot is a killer. If not lethal, it will make you a perpetual patient with side effects that will plague you for the rest of your life. Just evil.”
More related news about the deadly effects of taking a Wuhan Flu shot can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Ethan Huff
