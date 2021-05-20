More scientists agree that covid came from Wuhan lab

Researchers from a slew of top universities have signed onto an open letter agreeing that it is entirely possible that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “escaped” from a Chinese lab.

While the government’s official story is that it came from bats, experts from numerous Ivy League and other top schools say it could have come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) where Anthony Fauci was paying for a dangerous gain of function research to take place on bat coronaviruses.

Published in the journal Science, the letter is signed by 18 prominent biologists from schools like Harvard University and the University of Cambridge who say the Wuhan lab escape “hypotheses” cannot simply be ruled out as conspiracy theories.

“Anyone who asserts a strong opinion one way or another can’t really be basing it on a whole lot of good data,” says David Relman, a microbiologist from Stanford University and one of the letter’s organizers.

According to Relman, “many who signed this letter feel the same way” that researchers “simply just don’t have enough information” to make a definitive ruling about where the Chinese Virus originated. At the same time, the lab escape theory could be valid.

“Let’s try to refrain from offering speculation where we really don’t have a basis for it, especially when we’re trying to maintain our credibility has purveyors of good science,” he further clarified.

While admitting that there could be some truth to the Wuhan lab escape theory, the letter makes clear that “yet more investigation is still needed to determine the origin of the pandemic.”

“Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable. Knowing how COVID-19 emerged is critical for informing global strategies to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks,” the letter reads.

Scientists blast WHO, China for failing to properly investigate

Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and communist China are put on notice in the letter for their failure to conduct a proper and legitimate investigation into the situation. The letter explains that the lab escape theory was “not given balanced consideration,” which is a scientific disgrace.

There has also been minimal inquiry into Fauci’s involvement in unleashing the plandemic through his illicit gain of function research, which he denies ever even happened.

Only four of the 313 pages in the WHO’s report on the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) make any mention about “the possibility of a laboratory accident,” the letter explains, and the final conclusion was that this theory is “extremely unlikely” to have happened.

“A proper investigation should be transparent, objective, data-driven, inclusive of broad expertise, subject to independent oversight, and responsibly managed to minimize the impact of conflicts of interest,” the scientists’ letter contends.

What needs to happen next, they say, is that is public health agencies and research laboratories need to reopen their records and actually conduct a real investigation this time.

Communist China is obviously upset about the letter, insisting its implications are false and out of line. A representative from WIV even issued a statement claiming that it is “unacceptable” and never should have been published.

“Who can provide an evidence that does not exist?” asked Shi Zhengli, the chief scientist for emerging disease at WIV. “It’s really sad to read this ‘Letter’ written by these 18 prominent scientists.”

“This kind of claim will definitely damage the reputation and enthusiasm of scientists who are dedicated to work on the novel animal viruses which have potential spillover risk to human populations and eventually weaken the ability of humans to prevent the next pandemic,” she added.

More related news about the Wuhan Flu can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts