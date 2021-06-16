QUACKERY: After granting EUA to covid vaccines for antibody response, FDA now says antibodies are useless

All of a sudden, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reversing course on the validity of antibody tests for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which the agency says are no longer valid, even after “vaccination.”

After earlier declaring antibody tests to be a gold standard in identifying the presence of the Chinese Virus, Tim Stenzel, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, is “reminding the public” that there are severe “limitations” when it comes to Wuhan Flu antibody or serology testing.

"Antibody tests can play an important role in identifying individuals who may have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and may have developed an adaptive immune response," Stenzel says.

“However, antibody tests should not be used at this time to determine immunity or protection against COVID-19 at any time, and especially after a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination.”

The FDA will “continue to monitor” the use of authorized Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) antibody tests “for purposes other than identifying people with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 from a recent or prior infection,” Stenzel further indicated in a statement.

FDA says natural immunity doesn’t exist, only comes from pharmaceuticals

This is a major deviation from what the FDA was saying all last year when the government was counting erroneous “positive” antibody tests in its official count for Chinese Virus infections. The FDA even went so far as to claim that antibodies and natural immunity do not exist at all, and only come from pharmaceutical injections.

Now, the FDA is finally admitting that antibody tests are useless and should not be used to evaluate immunity or protection from the Wuhan Flu “at any time, and especially after the person received a COVID-19 vaccination.”

“The authorized vaccines for prevention of COVID-19 induce antibodies to specific viral protein targets; post-vaccination antibody test results will be negative in individuals without a history of previous natural infection if the test used does not detect the type of antibodies induced by the vaccine,” the FDA further claims.

Health care providers and others “who are familiar with the use and limitations of the test” can still use antibody tests, the FDA says, even though the currently authorized tests “are not validated to evaluate immunity or protection from COVID-19 infection.”

Not a single thing the FDA does anymore makes an ounce of sense, and this latest move is no exception. It is almost as if the FDA is trying to see just how ridiculous and nonsensical it can make its guidelines to see if anyone even notices the glaring inconsistencies anymore.

Many Americans today would down a bottle of paint thinner or eat lead paint chips if the FDA told them that it might protect them against a scary virus floating around in the air. So why not suddenly claim that a test used all last year to discover “covid” is no longer valid and must be scrapped?

“If there are no antibodies, then explain to me two things: 1) Why are hospitals using antibody therapies from plasma from those who have had covid to help those in the hospital?” asks one Natural News reader.

And “2) If there are no antibodies, what is the purpose of injecting an experimental treatment into someone to provoke an immune response to produce antibodies? The other change: How often did we hear in the last year about all these asymptomatic super spreaders? Those are millions that wouldn’t need the vaccine … They are literally changing their science based on whims and not science!”

More related news stories about FDA junk science can be found at Hoax.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

FDA.gov

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

