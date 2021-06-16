QUACKERY: After granting EUA to covid vaccines for antibody response, FDA now says antibodies are useless

All of a sudden, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reversing course on the validity of antibody tests for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which the agency says are no longer valid, even after “vaccination.”

After earlier declaring antibody tests to be a gold standard in identifying the presence of the Chinese Virus, Tim Stenzel, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, is “reminding the public” that there are severe “limitations” when it comes to Wuhan Flu antibody or serology testing.

“Antibody tests can play an important role in identifying individuals who may have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and may have developed an adaptive immune response,” Stenzel says.

“However, antibody tests should not be used at this time to determine immunity or protection against COVID-19 at any time, and especially after a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination.”

The FDA will “continue to monitor” the use of authorized Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) antibody tests “for purposes other than identifying people with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 from a recent or prior infection,” Stenzel further indicated in a statement.

FDA says natural immunity doesn’t exist, only comes from pharmaceuticals

This is a major deviation from what the FDA was saying all last year when the government was counting erroneous “positive” antibody tests in its official count for Chinese Virus infections. The FDA even went so far as to claim that antibodies and natural immunity do not exist at all, and only come from pharmaceutical injections.

Now, the FDA is finally admitting that antibody tests are useless and should not be used to evaluate immunity or protection from the Wuhan Flu “at any time, and especially after the person received a COVID-19 vaccination.”

“The authorized vaccines for prevention of COVID-19 induce antibodies to specific viral protein targets; post-vaccination antibody test results will be negative in individuals without a history of previous natural infection if the test used does not detect the type of antibodies induced by the vaccine,” the FDA further claims.

Health care providers and others “who are familiar with the use and limitations of the test” can still use antibody tests, the FDA says, even though the currently authorized tests “are not validated to evaluate immunity or protection from COVID-19 infection.”

Not a single thing the FDA does anymore makes an ounce of sense, and this latest move is no exception. It is almost as if the FDA is trying to see just how ridiculous and nonsensical it can make its guidelines to see if anyone even notices the glaring inconsistencies anymore.

Many Americans today would down a bottle of paint thinner or eat lead paint chips if the FDA told them that it might protect them against a scary virus floating around in the air. So why not suddenly claim that a test used all last year to discover “covid” is no longer valid and must be scrapped?

“If there are no antibodies, then explain to me two things: 1) Why are hospitals using antibody therapies from plasma from those who have had covid to help those in the hospital?” asks one Natural News reader.

And “2) If there are no antibodies, what is the purpose of injecting an experimental treatment into someone to provoke an immune response to produce antibodies? The other change: How often did we hear in the last year about all these asymptomatic super spreaders? Those are millions that wouldn’t need the vaccine … They are literally changing their science based on whims and not science!”

