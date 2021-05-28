FDA says natural immunity against covid doesn’t exist, discounts the entire existence of antibodies

As increasingly more Americans ask why an antibody test cannot be used in lieu of vaccination to prove immunity against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now claiming that naturally immunity does not exist and has to come from a pharmaceutical injection.

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Aligning its position with that of the World Health Organization (WHO), which back in December changed the definition of “herd immunity” to only include people who have been vaccinated, the FDA has declared that only Chinese Virus injections can bring about “immunity,” hence the need for a “vaccine passport” to prove that one is “safe” to rejoin society.

While the FDA says it is still “studying” whether or not natural antibodies exist, the agency insists that only a chemical injection of either mRNA (messenger RNA) or viral vector chemicals is “safe and effective” at preventing infection and spread of the Wuhan Flu.

Antibody tests, the FDA admits, “can play an important role in identifying individuals who may have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and may have developed an adaptive immune response.”

“However, antibody tests should not be used at this time to determine immunity or protection against COVID-19 at any time, and especially after a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination.”

FDA says Big Pharma is superior to God when it comes to protecting the human body against disease

Even though the human body has been fully equipped by God with an immune system capable of warding off disease – yes, even disease that was manufactured by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with cash provided by Anthony Fauci – the FDA says that Big Pharma chemicals are superior when it comes to building immunity.

This contradicts statements made by Yale University epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch, who says that an Israeli study found that people who contract the Chinese Virus naturally develop long-lasting immunity that does not require any type of vaccination.

“People become immune by surviving infection,” Risch says.

Serum antibodies and T-cell antibodies, the latter being white blood cells that attack infections, both have an extensive history of creating permanent immunity to the diseases they encounter.

“These natural antibodies are proof of past infection,” Risch contends. “Past infection is extremely strong evidence of immunity.”

Further, Risch says that injecting children with chemicals for Chinese Germs is a dangerous fool’s game that is extremely “irrational.” Children have a near-zero chance of contracting and spreading the Chinese Virus, so why should they be experimented on with life-altering chemicals that can never be removed from their bodies?

Meanwhile, young children who are getting injected are ending up in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) with horrific side effects, including death.

“Children have no reason to die from vaccination that isn’t going to help them or the society, either,” Risch maintains.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a professor of medicine at Baylor University, agrees. He warns that none of the so-called vaccines currently being administered were ever tested on people who had already tested positive for the Chinese Virus, so there is no safety data to back their use is this population.

“There’s no evidence of benefit and only evidence of harm,” he warns.

Then we have Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier, who flat-out stated in a recent interview that everyone who is getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will die within the next two years.

“You see it in each country, it’s the same,” he is quoted as saying. “In every country, death follows vaccination.”

More related news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

WND.com

DrEddyMD.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.