Project Veritas blows lid on Facebook’s global censorship of “vaccine hesitancy”

Facebook is so determined to get everyone in the world “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that it is now censoring all content that it deems as promoting “vaccine hesitancy” (VH).

Two whistleblowers recently came forward to tell their stories to Project Veritas, revealing that Facebook’s goal is to “drastically reduce user exposure” to comments and posts that question the “safety and efficacy” of Chinese Virus injections.

Facebook also launched an internal program to force a “decrease in other engagement on VH comments including create, likes, reports [and] replies.”

According to one of the whistleblowers, Facebook uses a tiered system to determine which content should be censored or buried, and to what degree. Anything categorized as “shocking stories,” even if they describe true events that “raise safety concerns” about the injections, is automatically demoted on Facebook.

“True events or facts” that cast a “negative” light on Wuhan Flu shots are considered by Facebook to be “misinformation” and are automatically hidden from view, the whistleblower explained.

Even if the information is authentic, verifiable, and could help someone avoid vaccine-induced injury or death, Facebook will no longer allow users to see it.

“They’re trying to control this content before it even makes it onto your page before you even see it,” the other Facebook insider added. “If I lose my job, it’s like, what do I do? But that’s less of a concern to me.”

There is no more free speech on Facebook

A leaked document outlining the “experimental launch” of the program explains how Facebook tested it out before the official launch to determine whether or not it was capable enough of capturing content for rapid disposal.

The document states that the experiment only applied to “comments that have also been created beneath vaccine-related posts,” which the social media giant has already been flagging with “disinformation” overlays for at least the past year.

Because many Facebook users are ignoring these overlays by continuing to share and comment on posts with truthful information about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Chinese Virus injections, the Mark Zuckerberg empire is upping the ante with this new targeted program against user comments.

“Comments are a major surface relevant to our B2V efforts,” the document further explains about the rationale behind the program.

“We estimate that the prevalence of VH comments in Authoritative Health Pages is 25.3% and for other pages 19.42%. Now that the v1 Vaccine Hesitancy classifier has been cleared for this usecase, reducing the visibility of these comments represents another significant opportunity for us to remove barriers to vaccination that users on the platform may potentially encounter.”

In essence, Facebook is still allowing its users to have “free speech” concerning Wuhan Flu shots. The caveat is that nobody else will get to see that free speech because Facebook is now secretly censoring it before others have the chance to see it.

“People aren’t allowed to have a voice, and yet Facebook touts itself with promoting people’s opportunity to have a voice,” one of the whistleblowers lamented.

Remember when Facebook also tampered with the 2020 election?

We saw much the same behavior from Facebook during the 2020 election cycle. Zuckerberg and his minions were caught censoring posts about election fraud and vote tampering, making it appear as though Joe Biden and Kamala Harris legitimately won – which they did not.

At the same time, Facebook prioritized content on its platform that perpetuated the lie that Biden and Harris won, and that there is “no evidence” that the 2020 election was unfairly stacked against Donald Trump.

Now that the election scandal has moved on and the media and government are focused on Chinese Virus injections, Facebook is once again doing its part to spread propaganda, censor free speech, and steer the “hive mind” of its user base into getting jabbed.

“It’s amazing how Facebook feels that they must patrol people’s legitimate commentary about vaccines in order to try and coerce more people into get vaccinated, which is something I don’t understand,” reports The Right Scoop.

“What’s hypocritical about this is that I remember when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was having internal discussions at Facebook about the vaccines actually changing people’s DNA / RNA and suggesting skepticism about that last year. But now if you want to have such discussions, CENSORSHIP FOR YOU while free speech for him. Yeah, makes sense.”

Be sure to listen to the full roughly 22-minute Project Veritas episode above to get the full scoop on Facebook’s pro-vaccine, anti-free speech agenda. This is an important subject that deserves critical attention, especially since these jabs are killing people at an astounding rate.

More related news stories about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) and Big Tech’s relentless efforts to censor the truth about it can be found at Pandemic.news.

