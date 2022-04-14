Dr. Bryan Ardis releases huge allegations: The covid-19 virus, vaccines and some treatments are all derived from SNAKE VENOM

The first interview on this was released yesterday by Stew Peters at Red Voice Media in a documentary-style video called, “Watch the Water.” In the video, Bryan Ardis expresses concern that snake venom-related molecules (peptides or proteins) could have been dripped into the water supply (or released via other methods such as aerosolization) in order to create a covid-19 “outbreak” fear scenario that ultimately drove people into covid vaccines, lockdowns, mask mandates and other forms of mass medical hysteria.

We also interviewed Dr. Ardis about this same topic. In a largely unedited interview, Dr. Ardis shared with us his extensive research linking snake venom to antibodies, vaccine production, and eerily similar side effects observed from mRNA vaccines and covid treatments. As Dr. Ardis explains in the video (below), every single side effect attributed to covid-19 is also a known effect from toxic venom exposure.

“VenomTech” just announced a Targeted-Venom Discovery Array for new pharmaceutical interventions

To anybody who doesn’t yet realize that snake venom is routinely used to develop pharmaceuticals and medical interventions, check out today’s announcement from a company actually called, “VenomTech.” They are bragging about, “Targeted-Venom Discovery Array™ (T-VDA™) libraries provide researchers with a straightforward solution to rapidly screen thousands of individual venom fragments, with each array specifically designed to maximise hits for a specific target.”

The CEO of VenomTech, Paul Grant, even continued:

“Venomtech has been at the forefront of venom research for drug discovery for more than a decade. Through this relationship with Charles River Laboratories – a global leader for drug discovery contract research – we can now showcase our innovative technology, introducing the wider industry to the potential of venoms for the successful delivery of more leads, more quickly, for a broad range of targets.”

Natural News reaches out to Gilead Sciences to request an interview

Today, Natural News reached out to Gilead Sciences, requesting an interview with their Chief Science Officer to answer these allegations and present their side of the story on this important issue. So far, no response has been received from Gilead.

InfoWars has also covered this emerging story. “A quick internet search reveals plenty of mainstream media publications admitting at the onset of the Covid outbreak that it may have been derived from snakes,” reports InfoWars.com. “From Scientific American to CNN, the snake theory was promoted widely at first.”

That story cites Scientific American and its 2020 article, “Snakes Could Be the Original Source of the New Coronavirus Outbreak in China.”

That story cites the similarity between SARS-CoV-2 and snake genetic material, stating:

Snakes—the Chinese krait and the Chinese cobra—may be the original source of the newly discovered coronavirus that has triggered an outbreak of a deadly infectious respiratory illness in China this winter.

Dr. Ardis believes that cobra venom was used as the starting point for gain-of-function augmentation of SARS-CoV-2, effectively transforming the virus into a venom-like payload delivery system that poisons the body much like a snake bite.

Also from the Scientific American story:

The researchers used an analysis of the protein codes favored by the new coronavirus and compared it to the protein codes from coronaviruses found in different animal hosts, like birds, snakes, marmots, hedgehogs, manis, bats and humans. Surprisingly, they found that the protein codes in the 2019-nCoV are most similar to those used in snakes.

As InfoWars reports:

A 2021 study also connected the Chinese Krait and King Cobra to the Covid-19 spike protein, explaining, “the discovery of a superantigen-like motif in the S1 Spike protein, as well as two other neurotoxin-like motifs that have peptide similarities to neurotoxins from Ophiophagus (cobra) and Bungarus genera.“

Later during the interview, Dr. Ardis touched on the fact that hydroxychloroquine, defamed by the media, has been known to block nicotine receptors in the brainstem from being injured by cobra and viper venom.

That cited study is entitled, “Toxin-like peptides in plasma, urine and faecal samples from COVID-19 patients.” It concludes: (emphasis added)

The presence of toxin-like peptides could potentially be connected to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Their presence suggests a possible association between COVID-19 disease and the release in the body of (oligo-)peptides almost identical to toxic components of venoms from animals.

See the Dr. Ardis interviews here

Is Dr. Ardis correct about the snake venom origins of covid, covid vaccines and some covid treatments? We present his evidence in the following interviews, which are packed with detailed citations from medical journals and news sources. As stated earlier, we have reached out to Gilead Sciences to request a response, but so far have received no reply.

Here are parts 1 and 2 of the interview, followed by my Situation Update podcast which further analyzes what may be going on with snake venom and covid-19 (also now called “Covenom-19”):

Part 1:

https://rumble.com/v10rj5x-part-13-dr.-bryan-ardis-reveals-bombshell-origins-of-covid-mrna-vaccines-an.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Part 1/3 – Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments

Part 2:

https://rumble.com/v10siv7-part-23-dr.-bryan-ardis-reveals-bombshell-origins-of-covid-mrna-vaccines-an.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Part 2/3 – Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments

And here’s my Situation Update podcast that discusses mRNA transfection transhumanism and the “reptilian-human hybrid” phenomenon:

Brighteon.com/dc8f6219-379f-478a-91d8-8e0beb55312e

Mike Adams

Discover more information-packaged podcasts each day, along with special reports, interviews and emergency updates

brighteon.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

