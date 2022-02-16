Moderna’s president says if you can hack the rules of mRNA, “the entire kingdom of life is available for you to play with”

Moderna President Stephen Hoge once said that if you can hack the rules of mRNA, “essentially the entire kingdom of life is available for you to play with.”

With the mRNA technology now available in coronavirus vaccine doses, Hoge’s remark suddenly sounded dire. It made people think that someone is about to play with their lives.

Dr. David Martin, an outspoken critic of the mRNA vaccine, noted that vaccine has to stimulate immunity within the person receiving it and disrupt transmission to other people.

“This is not a vaccine … using the term vaccine to sneak this thing under public health exemptions. This is mRNA packaged in a fat envelope that is delivered to a cell. It is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator,” Dr. Martin said, referring to the mRNA coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines being used to inoculate the population in many countries worldwide.

“They have been abundantly clear in saying that the mRNA strand that is going into the cell is not to stop transmission. It is a treatment. But if it was discussed as a treatment, it would not get the sympathetic ear of public health authorities, because then people would say ‘What other treatments are there?’”

Dr. Martin warned that with the mRNA vaccines, people are getting injected with a chemical substance to induce illness and not to induce an immuno-transmissive response. “In other words, nothing about this is going to stop you transmitting anything. This is about getting you sick, and having your own cells be the thing that get you sick,” he said. (Related: Study links Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine to painful skin reactions after inoculation.)

The website Humans are Free reported in January that Moderna has admitted that its mRNA technology platform is similar to a computer operating system. Scientists prepare a unique mRNA sequence that codes for a specific protein. Once injected into humans, this program is carried out in the individual’s body – at the cellular level.

“The mRNA platform is where Big Pharma merges with Big Tech, enslaving human beings to a controlling system designed to profit from their cellular and biological functions into the unforeseeable future,” the Humans are Free article stated.

The article accused the people behind the mRNA experimentation of building psychological justification and scientific precedent to declare human immune systems incapable of combating diseases.

In this way, the article said, people, will submit their bodies to the latest mRNA programs as they become dependent on the biological software that has been created for them.

By casting shame on human immune systems, drug companies have also found the perfect alibi for when their experiments cause injury in humans.

It’s not the injected technology that is causing allergic reactions, seizures, infertility and death, the drug companies would claim. It’s the individual’s immune system that is causing all the pain and misery, they would say.

The drug companies would then demand more carefully crafted mRNA programs and interventions to “perfect” human beings.

mRNA vaccine teaches our cells how to make a protein

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the mRNA vaccine teaches our cells how to make a protein – or even just a piece of a protein – that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.” The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Once the instructions (mRNA) are inside the immune cells, the cells use them to make the protein piece. After the protein piece is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them.

Next, the cell displays the protein piece on its surface and our immune systems will recognize that the protein doesn’t belong there and begin building an immune response and making antibodies. At the end of the process, our bodies have learned how to protect against future infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization has issued interim recommendations for use of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine against COVID-19 in people aged 18 years and older.

Moderna uses modified RNA to reprogram function of human stem cell

Moderna has several hundred scientists and engineers solely focused on advancing the company’s platform technology – the mRNA.

They are attempting to “hack” humans with bio-information and make populations dependent on the technology. Moderna has even dubbed their mRNA platform the “Software of Life.”

Moderna scientists are looking for ways to help the foreign mRNA avoid immune detection. They are experimenting with ways to trick the cell’s ribosomes into processing the mRNA as if it was natural. They are also plotting ways to instruct the human cells to produce the artificial proteins long term.

Moderna was founded on the success of using modified RNA to reprogram the function of a human stem cell, therefore genetically modifying it.

Dr. Martin may be wrong after all. This system is neither a vaccine nor a medicine. This system is complete cellular manipulation, using foreign biological molecules to code, decode, regulate, change the expression of and alter the physiological instructions within human beings.

Hoge’s remark from a few years ago made perfect sense.

Nolan Barton

