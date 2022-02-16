Moderna’s president says if you can hack the rules of mRNA, “the entire kingdom of life is available for you to play with”

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemModerna President Stephen Hoge once said that if you can hack the rules of mRNA, “essentially the entire kingdom of life is available for you to play with.”

With the mRNA technology now available in coronavirus vaccine doses, Hoge’s remark suddenly sounded dire. It made people think that someone is about to play with their lives.

Dr. David Martin, an outspoken critic of the mRNA vaccine, noted that vaccine has to stimulate immunity within the person receiving it and disrupt transmission to other people.

“This is not a vaccine … using the term vaccine to sneak this thing under public health exemptions. This is mRNA packaged in a fat envelope that is delivered to a cell. It is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator,” Dr. Martin said, referring to the mRNA coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines being used to inoculate the population in many countries worldwide.

“They have been abundantly clear in saying that the mRNA strand that is going into the cell is not to stop transmission. It is a treatment. But if it was discussed as a treatment, it would not get the sympathetic ear of public health authorities, because then people would say ‘What other treatments are there?’”

Dr. Martin warned that with the mRNA vaccines, people are getting injected with a chemical substance to induce illness and not to induce an immuno-transmissive response. “In other words, nothing about this is going to stop you transmitting anything. This is about getting you sick, and having your own cells be the thing that get you sick,” he said. (Related: Study links Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine to painful skin reactions after inoculation.)

The website Humans are Free reported in January that Moderna has admitted that its mRNA technology platform is similar to a computer operating system. Scientists prepare a unique mRNA sequence that codes for a specific protein. Once injected into humans, this program is carried out in the individual’s body – at the cellular level.

“The mRNA platform is where Big Pharma merges with Big Tech, enslaving human beings to a controlling system designed to profit from their cellular and biological functions into the unforeseeable future,” the Humans are Free article stated.

The article accused the people behind the mRNA experimentation of building psychological justification and scientific precedent to declare human immune systems incapable of combating diseases.

In this way, the article said, people, will submit their bodies to the latest mRNA programs as they become dependent on the biological software that has been created for them.

By casting shame on human immune systems, drug companies have also found the perfect alibi for when their experiments cause injury in humans.

It’s not the injected technology that is causing allergic reactions, seizures, infertility and death, the drug companies would claim. It’s the individual’s immune system that is causing all the pain and misery, they would say.

The drug companies would then demand more carefully crafted mRNA programs and interventions to “perfect” human beings.

mRNA vaccine teaches our cells how to make a protein

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the mRNA vaccine teaches our cells how to make a protein – or even just a piece of a protein – that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.” The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Once the instructions (mRNA) are inside the immune cells, the cells use them to make the protein piece. After the protein piece is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them.

Next, the cell displays the protein piece on its surface and our immune systems will recognize that the protein doesn’t belong there and begin building an immune response and making antibodies. At the end of the process, our bodies have learned how to protect against future infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization has issued interim recommendations for use of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine against COVID-19 in people aged 18 years and older.

Moderna uses modified RNA to reprogram function of human stem cell

Moderna has several hundred scientists and engineers solely focused on advancing the company’s platform technology – the mRNA.

They are attempting to “hack” humans with bio-information and make populations dependent on the technology. Moderna has even dubbed their mRNA platform the “Software of Life.”

Moderna scientists are looking for ways to help the foreign mRNA avoid immune detection. They are experimenting with ways to trick the cell’s ribosomes into processing the mRNA as if it was natural. They are also plotting ways to instruct the human cells to produce the artificial proteins long term.

Moderna was founded on the success of using modified RNA to reprogram the function of a human stem cell, therefore genetically modifying it.

Dr. Martin may be wrong after all. This system is neither a vaccine nor a medicine. This system is complete cellular manipulation, using foreign biological molecules to code, decode, regulate, change the expression of and alter the physiological instructions within human beings.

Hoge’s remark from a few years ago made perfect sense.

Follow Immunization.news for more news and information related to vaccines.

Nolan Barton 

Sources include:

HumansareFree.com 1

CDC.gov

HumansareFree.com 2

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.