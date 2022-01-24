Vaccine-promoting Canadian radio host Adrienne Pan dead after battling post-Moderna illness

plant based immune boostAdrienne Pan, a 43-year-old Canadian radio broadcaster, died on January 15 after battling serious illness for months. She got ill after receiving Moderna’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Pan, host of CBC Edmonton‘s afternoon radio show “Radio Active” since 2018, got her first Moderna mRNA jab on April 21 last year. She even posted a photo of her vaccine band-aid on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts on the same day.

The radio broadcaster revealed that she had a blood clot in the lung or preexisting pulmonary embolism, which should have instantly disqualified her from vaccinations. Instead, doctors told her that while she’s unfit for the AstraZeneca jabs, she should be okay with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (Related: Data show 2.5 times higher risk of myocarditis with Moderna vaccine.)

Pan got her Moderna injection at the BetterLife Medical and Pharmacy in Laurier Heights and said that she was “incredibly grateful” and “in total disbelief I’m vaccinated against COVID-19, 13 months in. Humans can be awesome.” The broadcaster disclosed that she had no immediate adverse effects from the vaccine.

Spokesperson for Moderna, vaccine agenda

Pan didn’t discuss much about her injections, but she would eventually become a spokesperson for Moderna and the “vaccine” agenda. Almost a week later, she posted a chart of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccination and asked why people in the 50-54 age group were “lagging in getting their shots.”

On the same day, Pan posted government data showing that most post-injection adverse reactions were the result of the Pfizer jabs.

She posted a GIF on May 6 saying “I’m a hottie with antibodies, and captioned it with: “All the millennial COVID-19 vaccine happiness going on in [Alberta] right now is just a darn delight.” The following day, she posted #TeamModerna.

Pan also replied to a tweet about favoring Moderna over Pfizer on May 22. She wrote that Moderna is 92 percent effective against COVID-19 and that she was “excited” to get her second jab soon. On May 25 and 26, Pan tweeted more government propaganda stats.

Her last actual tweet appeared on May 27, and she did a few retweets on May 28 and May 30. She was completely gone from Twitter afterwards and it was very unusual considering that Pan averaged around 100 tweets per month since January 2020.

Pan had an Instagram post on June 20 of a birthday cake that had a wrong spelling of her name on it. After that she disappeared from Instagram.

It was uncertain if or when Pan got her second Moderna vaccine. The Canadian government recommends a one-month gap between the two doses and the radio host would have been qualified to have her second jab on May 19. Pan had earlier said she was excited to get her second dose on May 22.

It was later discovered that Pan got very ill quickly. She didn’t appear in her afternoon CBC radio show since June 2021 and people started wondering what happened to her.

A Reddit post in September asked: “What happened to CBC Radio 1‘s Adrienne Pan?” One person replied that they emailed the show and was told by a senior producer that Pan was on personal leave with an undetermined return date.

Battling serious illness for months

On Monday, January 17, news broke that Pan died.

There was no information released about what exactly happened to the radio broadcaster. But it seems that she was in the hospital for a long time. Accordingly, Pan was gone from social media and her radio show about the time she was to get her second jab.

Pan is survived by her husband Ben Norman, her parents Daniel and Maggie Pan and her brother Jason.

The 43-year-old Pan earned a bachelor of arts degree from McGill University in 2000 and worked for Edmonton’s A-Channel and Global News in Lethbridge and Winnipeg.

While working for Global News in 2007, Pan received a national award for a television documentary she made about Harry Lehotsky, an inner-city pastor and community activist who had been battling with terminal pancreatic cancer.

Two years after launching CBC Manitoba‘s late-night newscast, Pan returned to her hometown in 2011 to host CBC Edmonton‘s late-night TV newscast followed later by the 6 p.m. TV newscast.

In 2016, she started acting as a substitute for Mark Connolly on CBC Edmonton‘s morning radio show, “Edmonton AM,” and on her second morning hosting the show, Pan broke the news of the Fort McMurray wildfire. In 2018, Pan produced “The Pipeliner Wives Club,” a close-to-her-heart radio documentary, in which she and other women shared their experience being married to a pipeliner.

Watch the video below about deaths associated with Moderna’s mRNA vaccine.

https://www.brighteon.com/2ff17632-d866-475d-b9b6-6b40177b1690

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

Kevin Hughes 

Sources include:

TheCovidBlog.com

CBC.ca

AlbertaPrimeTimes.com

Brighteon.com

Published by dreddymd

