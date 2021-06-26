CDC admits confirmed link between heart inflammation and covid vaccines

More than 1,200 “rare” cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have now officially been reported in conjunction with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most of the victims are 30 years of age or younger and suffer these side effects after their second dose of the shot.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) admits that there is a “likely association” between the injections and heart inflammation in the young. For both jabs combined, there are now 12.6 heart inflammation cases per million doses administered.

“Clinical presentation of myocarditis cases following vaccination has been distinct, occurring most often within one week after dose two, with chest pain as the most common presentation,” says Dr. Grace Lee, the ACIP chair.

Myocarditis is categorized as inflammation of the heart muscle while pericarditis demarcates inflammation in the membrane that surrounds the heart. Both conditions are serious and should not be occurring in otherwise healthy young people.

According to Lee, the CDC is in the process of gathering more data to fully understand the potential risks involved with continuing to administer Chinese Virus injections, particularly to young adults and children.

One of the slides presented at a recent ACIP meeting shows that the age group most affected by heart inflammation post-jab is 16-18 years old. Very few people over the age of 30 suffer such side effects after getting injected.

CDC says benefits of covid injection outweigh risks

The CDC says that there are 267 known reported cases of myocarditis or pericarditis after the first injection of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, and 827 known reported cases after the second injection.

Another 132 additional cases have been reported where the number of doses received prior to manifesting side effects is unknown.

As of June 11, some 300 million doses of Wuhan Flu shots have been administered in the United States, according to the CDC.

“This is still a rare event,” claims Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, noting that the more dangerous of the two injections appears to be Moderna at 19.8 cases per one million injections.

Israel’s Ministry of Health came to similar conclusions about these mRNA injections, having admitted that they “probably” cause deadly heart inflammation, particularly in younger men.

It is unknown why young men are the most hard-hit by the jabs, but the CDC insists that everything is a-okay because most cases supposedly lead to recovery. Only a handful end up requiring a victim having to go to the ICU for more advanced treatment.

Despite the serious risks involved, the CDC still contends that getting injected is a safer bet than risking “catching” the Chinese Virus out in public. According to the CDC, the most hospitalized age group for the Wuhan Flu is now younger people, though the agency refuses to link vaccines as the cause.

“Adolescents and young adults make up a greater proportion of total cases; 33% of cases reported in May were in persons aged 12 to 29 years, compared with 28% last December,” says the CDC’s Dr. Megan Wallace.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) also released a statement encouraging Americans to still get injected despite the risks involved with potentially developing deadly heart inflammation.

“Only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination,” the federal agency claims.

“Importantly, for the young people who do, most cases are mild, and individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment. In addition, we know that myocarditis and pericarditis are much more common if you get COVID-19, and the risks to the heart from COVID-19 infection can be more severe.”

Chinese Virus injections are dangerous and unnecessary, especially in young people. To learn more, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CNBC.com

DrEddyMD.com

