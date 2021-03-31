Norwegian doctor says AstraZeneca jab is, in fact, causing deadly blood clots

As the world awaited a decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as to the fate of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford vaccine injection for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), a doctor in Norway had already determined it to be unsafe.

Pal Andre Holme, a chief physician and professor, told Norwegian newspapers just hours before the EMA released its decision that AstraZeneca’s Chinese virus jab is, in fact, causing deadly blood clots in some recipients. He explained that certain antibodies created by the vaccine are responsible.

“In collaboration with experts in the field from the University Hospital of North Norway HF, we have found specific antibodies against blood platelets that can cause these reactions, and which we know from other fields of medicine, but then with medical drugs as the cause of the reaction.”

The announcement comes after dozens of people died in Norway after receiving their AstraZeneca injection. All across Europe, in fact, people are developing deadly blood clots from the vaccine that are killing them.

According to Holme, there is no other possible explanation for the blood clots and deaths. The only common factor in all of the cases is the vaccine, despite Big Pharma’s insistence that it is innocent.

“We have the reason,” Holme added. “Nothing but the vaccine can explain why these individuals had this immune response.”

“There is nothing in the patient history of these individuals that can give such a powerful immune response. I am confident that the antibodies that we have found are the cause, and I see no other explanation than it being the vaccine which triggers it,” he added.

Even young people are dying from AstraZeneca shot

Holme went on to explain that it is not just elderly senior citizens who are dying from the vaccine. Young people, he says, are becoming “very sick,” and in some cases dying.

“We’re talking about relatively young people that have become very sick here, and died, that probably wouldn’t have gotten such a serious case of Covid,” Holme added about the fact that testing positive for the Chinese virus typically means nothing for anyone who is not a senior citizen with preexisting conditions.

As to be expected, the Norwegian Medicines Agency refused to comment on these conclusions from Oslo University Hospital, claiming that it has “to look at the results first.”

Thus far, more than two dozen cases of deadly blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported. And there is still no evidence to suggest that these vaccines are procuring any benefits whatsoever beyond a naive belief among recipients that they might be “working.”

The mainstream media, meanwhile, is ignoring Holme’s research while continuing to push the false narrative that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines are “safe and effective.” It remains to be seen whether or not Holme’s politically incorrect findings will be allowed to stay on Twitter and other social media networks.

“Intelligent people do not allow an experimental biological agent to be injected into their body to combat a so-called virus that has a 99.7% survival rate without any treatment,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge.

Another reiterated a famous comment by stand-up comedian George Carlin who once said:

“Think of how stupid the average person is and realize half of them are stupider than that.”

More of the latest news about injuries and deaths resulting from vaccination for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at ChemicalViolence.com

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

