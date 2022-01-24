Corporate media wants to “abolish parenthood,” says children belong to the state

USA Today, a Gannett media outlet, published a story arguing that California should "abolish parenthood" and turn over all children to the state in order to promote "equity."

A writer named Joe Matthews with Zócalo Public Square says that the only way the Golden State will ever “achieve true equity” is if the government forces parents to “give away their children.”

All throughout his article, Matthews tries to make the case that the problem with society is that parents are passing along “privilege” to their children. The normal nuclear family cycle, he claims, continues to reinforce an inequitable society and must be done away with completely.

Matthews’ ideal society is one in which the government “raises” children without their parents getting in the way. This will allow for them to be more easily indoctrinated into the Cult of LGBTQ, for instance.

Children who attend public school are already being raised by the state, but this is apparently not enough because they still go home to their parents at the end of the school day. Matthews wants them to never go home to their parents in order to make things “fair.”

Matthews actually wrote that California should make “raising your own children illegal.” This will take time, though, so in the meantime he wants rogue politicians to take matters into their own hands outside of the law.

One suggestion he makes is to take poor children away from their parents and force them into rich families. He writes that “homeowners might swap children with their homeless neighbors.”

In the new world order, children won’t have any parents – just a tyrannical one-world government

The tone-deaf and absolutely outlandish article completely ignores the fact that ripping poor children away from their families so they can be made forcibly “rich” in someone else’s family does not create any type of equality.

“Instead, it would simply reward poor children with the homes of the rich and penalize rich children, forcing them to be homeless,” reports Humans Are Free. “But logic and reason were not expected in such ridiculousness.”

“The author admits to the dystopian nature of such a proposal, but says it would be a necessary means to a collective utopian dream in which the hive mind of parentless children can be used to achieve greatness.”

Matthews expects his readers to believe that imposing a policy of universal orphanhood will somehow make things better for everyone. He envisions a dystopian future in which equally poor and parentless children collaborate on global “problems” in order to come up with new “solutions.”

He even uses the phrase “brave new world” to describe this type of scenario, contending that anyone who opposes it “just can’t see how our relentless pursuit of equity” is supposedly needed to fix society’s ills.

Keep in mind that the USA Today network controls more than 260 daily local newspaper brands and digital marketing service companies, including ReachLocal, WordStream, and ThriveHive, as well as the U.K.-based media company Newsquest.

This mass media conglomerate, in other words, seems to have no problem peddling outlandish narratives such as this in order to shift public opinion away from God’s natural order and towards Satan’s dysfunctional disorder, which is rapidly becoming the new world order.

“Nothing highlights a news outlet’s attitude toward the world’s future quite like publishing pieces calling for the removal of children from their parents and seeking sympathy for pedophiles,” Humans Are Free said.

“The idea that the mainstream media, in general, has any credibility left at this point, is utterly mind-blowing – especially since they have been pushing this narrative for nearly a decade.”

More of the latest news about the leftist agenda can be found at Libtards.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

HumansAreFree.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

