Hawaii Dept. of Health posts announcement telling people to forget about eating healthy and working out, just take the mRNA vaccine

At first glance, it might seem like a parody. But the Hawaii State Department of Health actually put out a video telling island residents that the only thing they need to do for their health in 2022 is to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The animation, which was quickly deleted from the official Hawaii DOH Twitter account not long after it was posted, depicts an obese island woman with a tropical flower in her hair contemplating how to start a “new year, new me” protocol.

She thinks about healthy eating, but decides against it. She then thinks about exercising regularly, but decides against it. She even considers saving money, but decides against that, too.

Finally, large woman contemplates getting injected with mRNA (messenger RNA) poison from Tony Fauci and Operation Warp Speed and her face immediately lights up with glee.

“Get keiki vaccinated,” reads the thought bubble from the woman as she lights up with excitement – watch below:

Look what these people just deleted from an official state government account



Original tweet is gone https://t.co/PIEahgDR1w pic.twitter.com/q3MkSO4zGS — Daniel Francisco (NJ CD 4) (@DFrancisco7) January 3, 2022

“The easiest New Year’s resolution for 2022” is to get jabbed, says Hawaii DOH. “This year, set a goal that will not only improve your family’s health, but can also be accomplished easily and quickly: getting your keiki vaccination against COVID-19!”

Why are people paying taxes to other people who are trying to kill them?

After the video went viral, Hawaii DOH took it down and completely altered its messaging to include recommendations about staying active, eating nutritious foods, and “living tobacco-free.”

“In addition to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, making healthy choices every day can improve your health and reduce your risk for many other chronic diseases,” the new tweet states.

It is a bit concerning, to say the least, that a government health department actually advised citizens against spending their money wisely, eating quality food, and getting regular exercise – only to suddenly change its mind due to public backlash.

Now that the Hawaii DOH is the laughingstock of the internet, it is suddenly pretending as though its advice is credible and to be taken seriously, though nobody is buying it.

“That video was appalling,” wrote one Twitter user in response to the now-deleted video advising against healthy eating and exercise. “Yet it appeals to probably 90% of Americans. Something difficult but tremendous payoff, nah just give me the pill / shot.”

Another refused to believe that the original video was actually tweeted by the Hawaii DOH because of how ridiculous it is. Sadly, the video is absolutely real and really did come from the Hawaiian government.

“People need to use FOIA to obtain records from that gov’t agency to identify who created that garbage, all the records of discussions / meetings surrounding it, who provided funding for it, etc.,” someone else suggested.

“Those responsible for making this video need a spotlight shined on them immediately.”

Another person wrote soberly that everyone somehow needs to accept the fact that the American left has been “broken and driven insane by 18 months of heavy handed propaganda.”

“It’s their voters that need to hear it,” this same person added.

Back in the fall, by the way, Honolulu implemented a “vaccine passport” scheme to try to force area residents to show proof of injection in order to eat and live.

“The degree of resentment and disgust that these leftist POS pols have for their willing sheep is so abjectly grotesque and humiliating for their subjects, that they cannot possibly admit their error in trusting them, so they continue to leap off the cliff as true believers,” another Twitter user wrote.

Chinese Virus injection propaganda is everywhere. To keep up with the latest, visit Propaganda.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Twitter.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts