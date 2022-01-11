Clot shot warning: Here’s what a blood clot looks like when LIQUID blood turns into a semi-solid gelatinous mass inside your body
The reason professional soccer players are collapsing on the field and suffering heart attacks is because their blood turns into a semi-solid gelatinous mass due to the spike protein “vaccine” injections. This is also why covid vaccines are increasingly known as “clot shots.”
Obviously, when your blood ceases to function as a liquid and begins to turn into a solid, it can no longer flow through your circulatory system. Within seconds, your brain loses oxygen and you lose consciousness. This is why so many people who take the covid “clot shot” injections are dying or passing out.
It’s happening to newscasters (live on camera) too, such as this Brazilian reporter who, after publicly bragging about taking covid vaccine injections, lost consciousness and passed out in the middle of his own newscast:
Before passing out on camera, he even tweeted out, “Vaccines save lives” and urged everyone to take the booster shot. He reportedly suffered five heart attacks on the way to the hospital.
The following image, taken from a pre-covid patient in 2018, shows what a large, intact blood clot can look like (yes, the image is real):
This particular image of an intact blood clot was taken pre-covid, from a patient who reportedly “coughed up” a fully intact clot that resembles red coral or tree roots. From the NEJM:
A 36-year-old man was admitted to the ICU with an acute exacerbation of chronic heart failure. After a ventricular assist device was placed and anticoagulation therapy initiated, haemoptysis developed, and he expectorated a cast of the right bronchial tree.
That means he literally coughed up an entire inner casting of a lung’s air pathways, formed into a massive clot of blood.
According to a news report, “Doctors working at the hospital said the man instantly felt better after coughing up the clot…”
We can only imagine.
Although this particular photo didn’t come from a covid vaccine victim, it’s a good representation of what’s happening in the bodies of people who take mRNA covid vaccines. The vaccine affects the blood coagulation system and causes, in some people, rapid congealing of the blood even as it’s flowing through arteries.
Arterial blood clots rarely look like the large “coral” clot shown above, because that blood clot was taken from the bronchial airways of the lung, which for some reason had filled with blood and then congealed.
In the circulatory systems of vaccinated people, the actual blood clots that form are almost always much smaller, and many patients can experience micro blood clotting that isn’t visible to the naked eye. These blood clots, when pumped to the lungs, will often be diagnosed as a pulmonary embolism. If the clots reach the brain, they can cause a stroke. If they lodge in the heart, they can cause a heart attack. If they lodge in the smaller blood vessels that provide oxygen to the hands or feet, they can cause those limbs to go numb and require amputation. The diagnosis from the clotting depends largely on where the clots end up lodging, which explains why people who take spike protein “vaccine” shots experience such a wide array of injuries and deaths. (Over one million injuries now reported in VAERS, with estimates of hundreds of thousands of deaths so far in the USA alone…)
Covid vaccines are truly “clot shots” that cause heightened risk of blood clots, leading to severe injury and death. The vaccine industry — along with the lying corporate media that’s funded by Big Pharma — is using these clot shots to try to depopulate the planet by exterminating billions of human beings via weaponized bioweapons delivered under the label of “vaccines.”
World War III isn’t a nuclear war; it’s a silent war administered through needles.
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
